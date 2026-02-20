Inter Miami XI vs. LAFC: Messi Fitness Call Made—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Reigning MLS Cup champions Inter Miami CF kick off the 2026 campaign on Saturday night with a blockbuster trip to LAFC.

An offseason of jubilation and celebration is now over and the Herons must focus their attention on defending their crown, beginning with a challenging trip to Los Angeles. Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga are the major threats requiring special attention, especially after their terrific performances in the Concacaf Champions Cup midweek.

However, Javier Mascherano’s Miami side will feel inferior to nobody this season following their exceptional 2025 campaign, and Lionel Messi continues to lead the charge for a star-studded squad.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 9:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. PT

9:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. PT 📍 Location: Los Angeles Coliseum

Los Angeles Coliseum 🏆 Competition: Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer 📊 Recent form: WWLWD

Team News

Lionel Messi has returned to training. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Sergio Reguilón.

Sergio Reguilón. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Talisman Messi had Miami supporters concerned after suffering a hamstring injury in the club’s final preseason friendly, but the Argentine has returned to training and will almost certainly feature on Saturday.

The same doesn’t apply to new signing Sergio Reguilón, however, with the former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United left back missing with a knee complaint.

There will be debuts elsewhere, though. Dayne St. Clair will begin life between the sticks, while loanee Micael, midfielder David Ayala and new star striker Germán Berterame should all start.

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. LAFC (4-2-3-1)

Some debutants will announce themselves. | FotMob

GK: Dayne St. Clair—Taking over from Oscar Ustari in net, the impressive ex-Minnesota United goalkeeper, named 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, will have to be on high alert in his first competitive appearance for the Herons.

RB: Ian Fray—The Jamaica international will kick off the campaign at right back but faces competition from new recruit Facundo Mura.

CB: Maximiliano Falcón—Entering his second season with Miami, Falcón is certain to be worked relentlessly by the likes of Bouanga, Son and Timothy Tillman.

CB: Micael—Drafted in from Palmeiras on a temporary deal, Micael adds some excellent MLS experience to the backline, with the Brazilian formerly of Houston Dynamo before returning to his homeland.

LB: Noah Allen—The youngster continues to impress with Miami and will be hoping to replicate an excellent 2025 campaign.

DM: David Ayala—The Argentine was sent off in Miami’s final preseason friendly with Ecuadorian side Barcelona SC, but thankfully that doesn’t result in a suspension for Miami’s opening match.

DM: Rodrigo De Paul—The World Cup winner made an immediate impact when arriving midway through the 2025 season and there is little doubt he will be integral to Miami’s success this term having now permanently signed with the champions.

RW: Tadeo Allende—Another Argentine to have made his loan move permanent is Allende, who will be looking to build on a hugely impressive 20-goal season in MLS. Having turned 27 on Friday, a late birthday present could be in store.

AM: Lionel Messi—Having shrugged off a minor hamstring injury, the 2025 MLS MVP and Golden Boot winner is primed to begin the new campaign with a bang. He has five goal involvements in three past clashes with LAFC.

LW: Mateo Silvetti—Silvetti is hoping to enjoy a more prominent role under Mascherano this season and the fact that he’s featured heavily in all three preseason matches bodes well for the youngster.

ST: Germán Berterame—The $15 million Mexican looks likely to keep Luis Suárez out of the starting lineup in Los Angeles. After 68 goals for Monterrey, Miami are expecting big things from the eight-cap international.

