Inter Miami XI vs. Orlando City: New Signing Missing—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Defending MLS Cup champions Inter Miami are back in action this weekend, seeking their first goal and points of the 2026 MLS season after struggling in a 3–0 defeat to LAFC on the opening weekend.

The second match of the campaign sees them face their Florida rivals, Orlando City for the 20th time in club history, giving them a chance to right some of the wrongs from the matchup in California and to change the tone early in the season.

Following a midweek 2–1 friendly win in Puerto Rico against Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle, which saw Messi tackled to the ground by a fan and security guard, the Herons look to translate that goalscoring form into MLS.

As always, manager Javier Mascherano will have plenty of talent to rely upon.

Quest for Fluency Continues

Sergio Reguilón joined Inter Miami over the offseason. | Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The key to success for Miami this weekend and for much of 2026 will be the attacking connection between Lionel Messi and marquee offseason signing, striker Germán Berterame. The two didn’t look cohesive against LAFC, but that bond should develop in the weeks ahead—potentially, as soon as Sunday.

Mascherano won’t be able to turn to new star fullback Sergio Reguilón, as the former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United left back is sidelined with a knee issue. At the same time, the Herons will be without midfielder David Ayala, who is mourning the loss of his father.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Sergio Reguilón, David Ayala

Sergio Reguilón, David Ayala 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. LAFC (4-2-3-1)

A glimpse at how Inter Miami could line up this weekend. | FotMob

GK: Dayne St. Clair—After having some moments out of position against LAFC, St. Clair will look to continue developing connections with his defensive unit, with hopes of returning to the form that earned him MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors with Minnesota United last year.

RB: Ian Fray—The Jamaica international will hope to offer a more dynamic outlook in attack after being overshadowed by Facundo Mura off the bench last week.

CB: Maxi Falcón—A key part of Miami's backline, Falcón showed immense growth through 2025, but reverted back to old habits and poor positioning against LAFC, a problem he will want to move on from on Sunday.

CB: Micael—Back in MLS after a short spell in Brazil, it could take some time for Micael to forge a genuine connection with Falcón in the heart of Miami's backline.

LB: Noah Allen—A Greek youth international, Allen has showcased his versatility and has seemingly locked down the starting left back role to kick off 2026.

DM: Rodrigo De Paul—The World Cup winner has had a fluid positional outlook with Inter Miami since arriving, but should be able to create some consistency in defensive midfield with the reworked roster build.

DM: Yannick Bright—One of Miami's few standout MLS SuperDraft selections, Bright will be given more attacking opportunities in the defensive pivot with De Paul.

RW: Tadeo Allende—After impressing with a 20-goal season in 2025, Allende hopes to crack the starting lineup for the first time in 2026.

AM: Lionel Messi—It wasn’t the week Lionel Messi would have hoped for. After his struggles against LAFC, he was tackled to the ground by fans and security in a midseason friendly. He’ll hope to right those wrongs with a good performance

LW: Mateo Silvetti—Silvetti has the faith of Mascherano and will look to rise to the challenge in the derby.

ST: Germán Berterame—With an MLS match and two exhibition games now under his belt, the Mexico international looks to continue developing a connection with Messi and Miami’s other attackers, with hopes of becoming an MLS Golden Boot contender.

