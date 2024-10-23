Inter Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Young Boys: UEFA Champions League
Inter Milan aims to continue its unbeaten start to the 2024–25 UEFA Champions League when it travels to take on Swiss side Young Boys.
Simone Inzaghi's team is on a four-match winning streak in Serie A and Europe and looks to continue that streak against Young Boys side that's conceded eight goals through two matches against Barcelona and Aston Villa.
Inter's first two Champions League matches went mostly to plan with a 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade and a 0–0 draw at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City. The Nerazzurri are fresh off a 1–0 triumph over AS Roma in Serie A action over the weekend, but it wasn't without a couple of injuries to key players.
Hakan Çalhanoğlu and the veteran Francesco Acerbi were both forced off in the first half due to respective hamstring injuries. Both players are expected to return to the pitch by the middle of November.
Here's how Inter could lineup against Young Boys.
Inter Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Young Boys (3-5-2)
GK: Yann Sommer—The ex-Bayern Munich shot-stopper starts in goal for Inter aiming to keep a second Champions League clean sheet.
CB: Benjamin Pavard—Pavard should start on the right-hand side of the back three in order to have a little bit of pace in the defense.
CB: Yann Aurel Bisseck—With Acerbi unable to play in the center, Bissek could slot into the middle of the back three in a match Inter should have no problem winning.
CB: Alessandro Bastoni—The longtime Inter player appears to have picked up a knock after the Roma clash but should be good to go on Wednesday. If not, Matteo Darmian is capable of playing as the right center-back with Bisseck and Pavard sliding over to the left.
RWB: Denzel Dumfries—Dumfries returns to the right wing-back position, providing pace and energy down the right-hand side.
CM: Davide Frattesi—The ex-Sassuolo player starts in the middle of the park in place of the injured Çalhanoğlu.
CM: Henrikh Mkhitaryan—Inzaghi would probably prefer to bring the Armenian midfielder on later in the match but he doesn't really have a choice and due to injuries and thus could look to start him.
CM: Nicolò Barella—Barella is just about indispensable to the Inter team that is determined to claim three points in the midweek contest.
LWB: Federico Dimarco—One of the best left wing-backs in soccer looks to get in on the goalscoring action and set his teammates up with chances into the opposition's box.
ST: Lautaro Martínez—The Inter captian leads the line alongside Taremi and Inzaghi will hope he can take him off early to rest him as long as his team takes care of business in the first half.
ST: Mehdi Taremi—Taremi needs more minutes in the tank to remain sharp up front for Inter.