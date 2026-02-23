Inter Milan vs. Bodo/Glimt: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Serie A leaders Inter Milan have a 3–1 deficit to make up when they welcome Bodø/Glimt to San Siro for the second leg of their Champions League playoff tie on Tuesday night.

When Antonio Conte was appointed Inter boss in 2019, the Italian was keen to rid the Nerazzurri of their "pazza" ("crazy") tag, but Cristian Chivu would be wise to embrace the chaos when the surprise package of the competition come to town.

Bodø’s fairytale Champions League run looks set to continue after they scored twice in quick succession around the hour mark to stun the Italian giants last week, but Kjetil Knutsen will know that only the gutsiest of performances from his tight-knit squad will see the Norwegians into the round of 16 at Inter’s expense.

Chivu’s side were caught cold by Bodø’s imperious slickness in a familiar environment, and Knutsen’s men will undoubtedly be emboldened by recent results on their visits to Borussia Dortmund and Atlético Madrid when they’re welcomed to another grand European amphitheater.

What Time Does Inter vs. Bodø/Glimt Kick Off?

Location : Milan, Italy

: Milan, Italy Stadium : San Siro

: San Siro Date : Tuesday, Feb. 24

: Tuesday, Feb. 24 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (ESP)

Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (ESP) VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)

Inter vs. Bodø/Glimt Head-to-Head Record (All Games)

Inter: 0 wins

0 wins Bodø/Glimt: 1 win

1 win Draws: 0

Last meeting: Bodø/Glimt 3–1 Inter (Feb. 18, 2026)—Champions League

Current Form (All Competitions, Last Five Games)

Inter (WLWWW) Bodø/Glimt (WWWWW) Lecce 0–2 Inter Bodø/Glimt 3–1 Inter Bodø/Glimt 3–1 Inter Atlético Madrid 1–2 Bodø/Glimt Inter 3–2 Juventus Bodø/Glimt 3–1 Man City Sassuolo 0–5 Inter Bodø/Glimt 4–1 Diósgyör Inter 2–1 Torino Groningen 0–4 Bodø/Glimt

How to Watch Inter vs. Bodø/Glimt on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Max Mexico

Inter Team News

Lautaro Martínez picked up an injury in the first leg. | Mats Torbergsen/NTB/AFP/Getty Images

While Lautaro Martínez could recover quicker than expected from the calf injury he picked up in the first leg, Inter’s captain won’t be available for Bodø’s visit on Tuesday.

In his place, Marcus Thuram will likely partner last week’s goalscorer, Pio Esposito.

Federico Dimarco was an unused substitute in the Arctic Circle but is a certainty to start the second leg. Piotr Zieliński will operate at the base of midfield in Hakan Çalhanoğlu’s absence, while Nicolo Barella will return to Chivu’s engine room after missing Saturday’s 2–0 victory over Lecce.

Inter Predicted Lineup vs. Bodø/Glimt

Inter are without their captain on Tuesday night. | FotMob

Inter predicted lineup vs. Bodø/Glimt (3-5-2): Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Zieliński, Sučić, Dimarco; Thuram, Esposito.

Bodø/Glimt Team News

Bodø’s captain has avoided a suspension. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Crucially for the visitors, captain Patrick Berg was yellow-card free in the first leg. As a result, he’s avoided a one-game suspension and will remain in Knutsen’s midfield at San Siro.

With no injuries to note, Bodø are likely to be unchanged from the first leg.

Jens Petter Hauge’s stellar Champions League campaign continued last week, scoring the hosts’ second, while striker Kasper Høgh has found his scoring boots. The Danish striker has found the back of the net in each of Bodø’s victories over Manchester City, Atlético Madrid and Inter.

Bodø/Glimt Predicted Lineup vs. Inter

The visitors are likely to be unchanged from last week’s victory. | FotMob

Bodø/Glimt predicted lineup vs. Inter (4-3-3): Haikin; Sjøvold, Gundersen, Bjørtuft, Bjørkan; Evjen, Berg, Fet; Blomberg, Høgh, Hauge.

Inter vs. Bodø/Glimt Score Prediction

Another memorable European night is in store at San Siro, with Inter needing to overturn a two-goal deficit for the first time ever in the Champions League to advance into the last 16.

Chivu’s men, now the runaway leaders at the top of Serie A, will give it everything they’ve got, no doubt. Last season’s finalists are a proud bunch, and they’ll be desperate to what will be regarded across Italy as a humiliating exit, no matter how impressive Bodø/Glimt have been.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the hosts pull off the comeback, but Bodø’s recent successes away from home should supply them with the requisite spirit to hold off Inter’s resurgence.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2–1 Bodø/Glimt

