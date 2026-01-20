Inter vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The leaders of Serie A host their Premier League counterparts in a blockbuster Champions League clash between Inter and Arsenal on Tuesday night.

There is little doubt about the quality on show in this contest, but its importance is less clear.

Both clubs find themselves inside the top eight of the league phase table with two matchdays remaining. While Arsenal are all but mathematically guaranteed to finish in the top eight, Inter still have some work to do to ensure that they avoid the two-legged knockout playoff.

Whatever the jeopardy, the calibre of players on display guarantees a base-level of high-spec excellence which should make for an enthralling affair.

What Time Does Inter vs. Arsenal Kick-Off?

Location : Milan, Italy

: Milan, Italy Stadium : San Siro

: San Siro Date : Tuesday, Jan. 20

: Tuesday, Jan. 20 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: João Pinheiro (POR)

João Pinheiro (POR) VAR: João Gonçalves (POR)

Inter vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (All Time)

Inter : 2 wins

: 2 wins Arsenal : 1 win

: 1 win Draws: 0

Current Form (All Competitions)

Inter Arsenal Udinese 0–1 Inter - 28/12/2025 Nottingham Forest 0–0 Arsenal - 03/01/2026 Inter 1–0 Lecce - 04/01/2026 Chelsea 2–3 Arsenal - 08/01/2026 Inter 2–2 Napoli 07/01/2026 Portsmouth 1–4 Arsenal - 11/01/2026 Parma 0–2 Inter - 14/01/2026 Arsenal 0–0 Liverpool - 14/01/2026 Inter 3–1 Bologna - 17/01/2026 Bournemouth 2–3 Arsenal 17/01/2026

How to Watch Everton vs. Arsenal on TV

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video United States Paramount+, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

Inter Team News

Denzel Dumfries is currently nursing a muscle injury. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Inter’s current Serie A unbeaten streak has been made all the more impressive by the absence of Denzel Dumfries.

The immensely influential wingback has been struck down with a muscular issue since the November international break. Inter lost the derby to AC Milan in their first game without Dumfries, prompting fears of what may lie ahead without this rampaging force of nature down the right wing. Those concerns were rubbished by a burst of 25 points from a possible 27, only failing to beat defending champions Napoli.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored in that 2–2 draw with Antonio Conte’s side but has since joined Dumfries in the treatment room with a calf strain. Manager Cristian Chivu confirmed that his Turkish midfield star would remain sidelined against Arsenal, but everyone else is fit.

Inter Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Christian Chivu is missing two of his key players. | Fotmob

Inter Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal (3-5-2): Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Henrique, Barella, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martínez.

Arsenal Team News

Piero Hincapié is an injury absentee. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Arteta has several choices to make on Tuesday night. Arsenal are in the midst of a daunting fixture pile-up but have the squad to rotate their way through it. With qualification to the last 16 effectively secured, this could be the moment for some reshuffling.

There will be little change on the left-hand side of defence as Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapié both remain sidelined, but Cristhian Mosquera could come in for William Saliba following a return to fitness.

Teenage phenom Max Dowman was removed from Arsenal’s Champions League squad ahead of the final two league phase fixtures after picking up a serious ankle injury, opening the door for Gabriel Jesus to make his European return.

This is a great opportunity for Arteta to rotate. | FotMo

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Inter (4-3-3): Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Nørgaard, Merino, Nwaneri; Saka, Jesus, Eze.

Inter vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

Arteta’s last trip to the San Siro pitch just so happened to be what Arsène Wenger described as Arsenal’s “worst ever night in Europe.” A side with the Basque controller in midfielder were thumped 4–0 by Milan in Italy almost 14 years ago.

Milan’s neighbours are not to be underestimated all these years later. Chivu’s Inter may not be quite as formidable as the iterations under Simone Inzaghi which reached two Champions League finals in three years, but they could get the better of an Arsenal side going through a mini slump—especially if they stop them opening the scoring from a set piece.

“Arsenal and Bayern [Munich] are the strongest teams in Europe right now,” Chivu freely admitted ahead of Tuesday’s fixture, “but I’m also aware of who we are. We won’t start feeling defeated; we will be the best version of ourselves.” Should Inter reach those heights, they could very well get the better of this version of Arsenal.

Prediction: Inter 1–0 Arsenal

READ THE LATEST CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NEWS, PREVIEWS AND PLAYER RATINGS