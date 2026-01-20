Inter vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The leaders of Serie A host their Premier League counterparts in a blockbuster Champions League clash between Inter and Arsenal on Tuesday night.
There is little doubt about the quality on show in this contest, but its importance is less clear.
Both clubs find themselves inside the top eight of the league phase table with two matchdays remaining. While Arsenal are all but mathematically guaranteed to finish in the top eight, Inter still have some work to do to ensure that they avoid the two-legged knockout playoff.
Whatever the jeopardy, the calibre of players on display guarantees a base-level of high-spec excellence which should make for an enthralling affair.
What Time Does Inter vs. Arsenal Kick-Off?
- Location: Milan, Italy
- Stadium: San Siro
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 20
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: João Pinheiro (POR)
- VAR: João Gonçalves (POR)
Inter vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (All Time)
- Inter: 2 wins
- Arsenal: 1 win
- Draws: 0
Current Form (All Competitions)
Inter
Arsenal
Udinese 0–1 Inter - 28/12/2025
Nottingham Forest 0–0 Arsenal - 03/01/2026
Inter 1–0 Lecce - 04/01/2026
Chelsea 2–3 Arsenal - 08/01/2026
Inter 2–2 Napoli 07/01/2026
Portsmouth 1–4 Arsenal - 11/01/2026
Parma 0–2 Inter - 14/01/2026
Arsenal 0–0 Liverpool - 14/01/2026
Inter 3–1 Bologna - 17/01/2026
Bournemouth 2–3 Arsenal 17/01/2026
How to Watch Everton vs. Arsenal on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
United States
Paramount+, ViX
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
FOX One
Inter Team News
Inter’s current Serie A unbeaten streak has been made all the more impressive by the absence of Denzel Dumfries.
The immensely influential wingback has been struck down with a muscular issue since the November international break. Inter lost the derby to AC Milan in their first game without Dumfries, prompting fears of what may lie ahead without this rampaging force of nature down the right wing. Those concerns were rubbished by a burst of 25 points from a possible 27, only failing to beat defending champions Napoli.
Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored in that 2–2 draw with Antonio Conte’s side but has since joined Dumfries in the treatment room with a calf strain. Manager Cristian Chivu confirmed that his Turkish midfield star would remain sidelined against Arsenal, but everyone else is fit.
Inter Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Inter Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal (3-5-2): Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Henrique, Barella, Zielinski, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martínez.
Arsenal Team News
Arteta has several choices to make on Tuesday night. Arsenal are in the midst of a daunting fixture pile-up but have the squad to rotate their way through it. With qualification to the last 16 effectively secured, this could be the moment for some reshuffling.
There will be little change on the left-hand side of defence as Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapié both remain sidelined, but Cristhian Mosquera could come in for William Saliba following a return to fitness.
Teenage phenom Max Dowman was removed from Arsenal’s Champions League squad ahead of the final two league phase fixtures after picking up a serious ankle injury, opening the door for Gabriel Jesus to make his European return.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Inter
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Inter (4-3-3): Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Nørgaard, Merino, Nwaneri; Saka, Jesus, Eze.
Inter vs. Arsenal Score Prediction
Arteta’s last trip to the San Siro pitch just so happened to be what Arsène Wenger described as Arsenal’s “worst ever night in Europe.” A side with the Basque controller in midfielder were thumped 4–0 by Milan in Italy almost 14 years ago.
Milan’s neighbours are not to be underestimated all these years later. Chivu’s Inter may not be quite as formidable as the iterations under Simone Inzaghi which reached two Champions League finals in three years, but they could get the better of an Arsenal side going through a mini slump—especially if they stop them opening the scoring from a set piece.
“Arsenal and Bayern [Munich] are the strongest teams in Europe right now,” Chivu freely admitted ahead of Tuesday’s fixture, “but I’m also aware of who we are. We won’t start feeling defeated; we will be the best version of ourselves.” Should Inter reach those heights, they could very well get the better of this version of Arsenal.
Prediction: Inter 1–0 Arsenal
Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.