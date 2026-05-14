Iran 2026 World Cup Preview: Defiant Squad Targeting History

Despite great uncertainty, Iran is set to head to North America to compete in its seventh World Cup.

For so many of the current players, this may be their last chance at the pinnacle, with previous iterations stumbling relentlessly at the first hurdle. A knockout stage berth is not beyond Iran this summer during what could be an uncomfortable and difficult few weeks for a defiant group of players.

Nothing should phase them, and we can only hope the soccer does much of the talking.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 11W-1L-4D

: 11W-1L-4D Goals for / against: 35 / 12

35 / 12 Top scorer: Mehdi Taremi (10)

Mehdi Taremi (10) Assist leader: Mehdi Taremi (7)

After safely navigating their second round group without tasting defeat, Iran enjoyed similar comfort in the all-important third round, losing just one of its 10 games. In fact, Iran was one of the first teams to book its place in North America this summer, with qualification sealed in March 2025.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Iran vs. New Zealand Monday, June 15 SoFi Stadium Belgium vs. Iran Sunday, June 21 SoFi Stadium Egypt vs. Iran Friday, June 26 Lumen Field

Manager: Amir Ghalenoei

Amir Ghalenoei will lead his country out in North America. | ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managerial debut

: Managerial debut Time in charge of the team : Since 2023 (previously between 2006–2007)

: Since 2023 (previously between 2006–2007) Manager meter: Disciplinarian big on defensive strength

He may be diminutive in stature, but Amir Ghalenoei certainly packs a punch. A veteran on the touchline who’s into the third year of his second stint with the Iran national team, Ghalenoei preaches discipline and is widely regarded as a pragmatist whose rather attritional framework is all about securing results by any means.

How Iran Plays

Preferred formation : 4-2-3-1

: 4-2-3-1 Style: Counterattack

Counterattack Key strengths: Sharp counterattacks, efficient striker, resilient, physical defense

Sharp counterattacks, efficient striker, resilient, physical defense Key weaknesses: Creativity, an aging team, absence of Sardar Azmoun

Iran certainly isn’t easy on the eye, but its resilience under Ghalenoei is to be commended. This team lacks speed, and is overly reliant on a resolute defensive structure. Concede first and it is in trouble, because there’s a dearth of creativity in the Iranian roster. However, it is tough to beat in tight contests, as its counterattacking efficiency emerges as a key weapon.

Ones to Watch

Mehdi Taremi’s record for itself but Amirmohammad Razzaghinia has plenty to prove. | Orhan Cicek/Anadolu/Getty Images, Adem ALTAN/AFP/Getty Images

X-Factor: A relatively inexperienced Iranian roster will count upon its veteran leaders in North America, with Taremi still the man it relies upon in the final third. He poses a serious goal threat.

Breakout Star: Still new to the senior setup, 20-year-old defensive midfielder Amirmohammad Razzaghinia built up minutes for Iranian club Esteghlal this season. He earned his second cap with a start in a March friendly against Costa Rica and should see more time in the World Cup.

Iran’s Predicted Starting XI

Iran is more than capable of springing a surprise. | FootballUser

There’s a pretty big obstacle for Ghalenoei to overcome, because one of his stars, Sardar Azmoun, was barred from the national team in March for reportedly showing disloyalty to the Iranian government.

Azmoun isn’t expected to make it to the World Cup, which means Iran is going to rely even more on Olympiacos center forward Taremi. Ghalenoei has stuck with Taremi despite slumps in form, and he certainly delivered for the national team in qualifying. The wily, opportunistic striker recorded 17 goal contributions as Iran sealed its spot in North America with ease.

Ghalenoei is loyal to an experienced group of players, with the average age of Iran’s qualifying squad 30.9. It’ll be one of the oldest teams at this summer’s tournament, and 37-year-old Shoja Khalilzadeh is the backbone of its defense.

The overwhelming majority ply their trade in the Middle East, including Saman Ghoddos, whose importance has increased tenfold after Azmoun’s exclusion. A versatile operator, Ghoddos racked up more than 80 appearances for Premier League side Brentford between 2020 and 2024.

Current Form

Qualifying concluded late last year, with Iran involved in several dead rubber matches. Despite the ongoings back home, the roster was able to come together and compete in a pair of March friendlies. After losing 2–1 to a strong Nigeria team that surprisingly won’t be at this summer’s tournament, Iran thumped Costa Rica, 5–0, with Taremi scoring a brace of penalties.

What We Can Expect From Iran Fans

Iranians are banned from traveling to the United States. | MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP/Getty Images

Iranians are on President Donald Trump’s infamous travel ban list, but 750,000 Iranian Americans are believed to be living in the United States as recently as 2024.

Supporters showed tremendous courage in Qatar by protesting against a regime that’s now in flux, and there‘s a chance that Ghalenoei’s team could be cheered on in the stands despite discouragement from the U.S. President and disillusionment with Ghalenoei’s side.

National Expectations

Iran has qualified for three of the previous four World Cups. | Orhan Cicek/Anadolu/Getty Images

Iran will likely be content with competing at the World Cup, given the unpredictable and uncertain circumstances.

While Ghalenoei’s stubborn ideals have previously come under fire for facilitating some rather drab performances, there has to be a level of understanding this summer.

Qualification was easy, but this team cannot be expected to do all that much, even if the presence of New Zealand in Group G gives it a great chance of securing a victory that may be enough to reach the knockout stages for the very first time.

And Finally...

Vibe Check : Drenched in uncertainty

: Drenched in uncertainty Who Iran Doesn't Want to Face: Mexico

Mexico One Stat That Defines Iran: The average age (30-plus) of the Iranian roster is the oldest it’s ever been since Ghalenoei returned as manager

The average age (30-plus) of the Iranian roster is the oldest it’s ever been since Ghalenoei returned as manager If Things Go Wrong: Hostile atmospheres prove overwhelming. Antiquated tactics suffer against superior opposition

Hostile atmospheres prove overwhelming. Antiquated tactics suffer against superior opposition What Will Everyone Say If Iran Goes Out Early? That’s the end of that, then

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