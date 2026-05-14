Iraq 2026 World Cup Preview: Lions of Mesopotamia Back After 40-Year Exile

For the first time in the 21st century, Iraq is back at the World Cup to make just its second appearance in the showpiece event.

The Lions of Mesopotamia were the final team to punch its ticket to the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer after toppling Bolivia in FIFA’s inter-confederation playoffs. The victory in Monterrey marked a triumphant end—and a promising beginning—for an Iraq side looking to inspire hope and unity throughout its country.

Graham Arnold’s men could make history by securing Iraq’s first-ever World Cup win, but it would have to come against Norway, France or Senegal, the three powerhouses awaiting them men in Group I.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record (including playoffs) : 13W-3L-5D

13W-3L-5D Goals for / against (including playoffs): 32 / 14

32 / 14 Top scorer: Aymen Hussein (8)

Aymen Hussein (8) Assist leader: Amir Al-Ammari (4)

It was a long and complicated path for Iraq on its way to North America. The team won 11 of 18 qualifiers across three rounds to book a place in the AFC playoff. Arnold’s team then survived a two-legged tie with United Arab Emirates to advance to FIFA’s inter-confederation playoffs, where it secured a precious 2–1 win over Bolivia to finally qualify to the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Iraq vs. Norway Tuesday, June 16 Gillette Stadium France vs. Iraq Monday, June 22 Lincoln Financial Field Senegal vs. Iraq Friday, June 26 BMO Field

Manager: Graham Arnold

Graham Arnold got Iraq back to the world stage. | Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Managed Australia at the 2022 World Cup

: Managed Australia at the 2022 World Cup Time in charge of the team : Since May 2025

: Since May 2025 Manager meter: Thrives under pressure

Arnold has been in a race against the clock with Iraq. Having only taken over the team in May of last year, the Australian was thrown right into the team’s qualifying campaign, shouldering the hopes of an entire nation with little room for error. The team immediately responded to its new player-centric boss, though, and together achieved a historic feat.

How Iraq Plays

Preferred formation : 4-4-2

: 4-4-2 Style: Counterattack

Counterattack Key strengths: Defense, high work rate

Defense, high work rate Key weaknesses: Lack of experience and game-changers

Iraq simply does not have the firepower to control games in possession or dominate in the final third. Instead, Arnold’s team outwork and outlast its opponents, relying on an organized and disciplined defense to keep games close. Then, when the perfect moment arises, it strikes in transition.

Ones to Watch

Iraq’s forward line is more than capable. | TIBA SADEG/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images, Hector Vivas/FIFA/Getty Images

X-Factor: You’ll be hard pressed to find an Iraqi player as consistent and clinical as Mohanad Ali. The striker can sniff out a goalscoring opportunity from a mile away—his six goals in his last 12 international caps speak for themselves—even when starting games on the bench.

Breakout Star: One of the few players with experience playing in England, Ali Al-Hamadi is no stranger to the bright lights. The 24-year-old might still be raw, but he has the speed, dribbling ability and resilience to change a game at any level.

Iraq’s Predicted Starting XI

Aymen Hussein is the go-to man up top for Iraq. | FootballUser

Iraq is not blessed with depth, leaving much of Arnold’s XI already set in stone for the World Cup. There are several key positions, though, that require a tough decision from the Australian coach.

Hussein is a shoo-in to lead the line, but his partner up top is in question. Al-Hamadi’s heroics against Bolivia thrust the striker into pole position, especially since he got the nod in the all-important playoff. Yet Ali is widely regarded as the team’s x-factor and could see his talents wasted only featuring off the bench, even though he has developed super-sub status as of late.

Arnold also has a decision to make between the posts. Captain Jalal Hassan’s recent fitness woes have opened the door for Ahmed Basil Fadhil, whose sensational performance against Bolivia and impressive outings at the Arab Cup just might give his manager pause.

Current Form

Iraq ended 2025 with a disappointing 1–0 defeat to Jordan in the Arab Cup quarterfinals. The team then had three months to regroup before the all-important playoff against Bolivia.

The Lions of Mesopotamia secured a 2–1 victory in the all-or-nothing showdown, with a goal from Hussein in the 53rd minute sealing the win. Of course, there is still some fine-tuning needed ahead of the tournament—question marks surround the team’s best midfield—but Iraq will happily get back to work in pursuit of its dream.

What We Can Expect From Iraq Fans

Iraq fans could face challenges trying to travel to North America this summer. | Julio Cesar Aguilar/AFP/Getty Images

During turbulent political times, the Iraq national team acts as a unifying force for fans. No matter what is going on in the country, soccer is a source of hope and national pride that brings people together—a feeling that will be amplified on the world stage. Anyone who saw the jubilant celebrations among Iraq fans in Mexico knows what the national teams means to these fans.

Fans would love nothing more than to travel to North America to see their team in action this summer, but they face challenges that could prove insurmountable (the first two games are in the U.S.). Obtaining a visa to enter the United States is a feat in and of itself, and that was before the ongoing U.S. conflict in the Middle East.

The Iran war already impacted the Iraqi team’s travel to Mexico for the inter-confederation playoffs and similar issues could occur for supporters come June unless relations are repaired.

National Expectations

Iraq is the underdog in Group I. | Mohamed Farag/FIFA/Getty Images

Just qualifying for the World Cup was a monumental accomplishment for Iraq, one that likely already surpassed every expectation for the national team back home. Fans are now hungry for more success, though, dreaming about the Lions of Mesopotamia securing a first win on the world stage.

Expect an uphill battle awaits Arnold’s men. Iraq’s group consists of Norway, France and Senegal, three countries all expected to advance to the knockout stage. Hoping for three points against one of the teams—let alone surviving the group stage—is a tall ask, one that will likely leave optimistic supporters disappointed.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Resilient

: Resilient Who Iraq Doesn't Want to Face: Iran

Iran One Stat That Defines Iraq: Ten wins in 13 matches under Arnold demonstrates huge progress

Ten wins in 13 matches under Arnold demonstrates huge progress If Things Go Wrong: Inexperience against non-AFC teams

Inexperience against non-AFC teams What Will Everyone Say If Iraq Goes Out Early? Iraq falls short in long-awaited World Cup return

READ MORE GROUP I PREVIEWS AND ALL OF SI FC’S WORLD CUP COVERAGE