Is Lionel Messi Playing for Inter Miami vs. Nashville in CCC Round of 16 Second Leg?

Inter Miami turn out for the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 tie on Wednesday and supporters have been sweating on the availability of Lionel Messi ahead of the crunch clash.

The Argentine featured in the first leg against Nashville SC—a goalless draw which leaves the tie finely poised for the upcoming clash in Florida—but was then missing for the weekend’s Major League Soccer stalemate with Charlotte FC.

The eight time Ballon d’Or winner’s genius and artistry was missed and his presence could prove decisive for Miami as they seek to progress to the Champions Cup quarterfinals.

So, will Messi be available against Nashville on Wednesday?

Will Lionel Messi Face Nashville on Wednesday?

Lionel Messi will be available. | Leonardo Fernandez/MLS/Getty Images

Fears over the fitness of both Messi and compatriot Rodrigo De Paul, the latter also missing the weekend draw, have been allayed by Miami boss Javier Mascherano. The influential duo are in “perfect condition” ahead of the second leg, as per their manager, who insisted they were merely rested against Charlotte.

“Well, clearly, Rodrigo and Leo didn’t travel [to Charlotte], and yes, it was a decision we made together with them,” said Mascherano on Tuesday. “We felt we had too many trips planned, considering it was an artificial turf field, always complicated at Charlotte, we preferred they avoid the trip, rest, and not have to make another journey.

“We’ve been traveling a lot in the last month and a half, because there were these nine matches in a month and a half between preseason and the start of the season. Leo and Rodrigo are also in perfect condition, like everyone else except Maxi [Falcón]. Maxi is the only player who’s out.”

Miami reached the semifinal of the Champions Cup last season but were dumped out by Vancouver Whitecaps, whom they earned sweet revenge against in the 2025 MLS Cup final.

Messi and Co. will be dreaming of glory in this year’s continental competition, and victory over Nashville on Wednesday will see them take an enormous step in the right direction. If they make the quarterfinals, their opponents will be Philadelphia Union or Mexico’s Club América.

Messi has scored seven times in 11 past Champions Cup appearances but has an even better record against Nashville. He’s managed an incredible 15 goals and four assists in just 11 matches against the Tennessee-based outfit.

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