The 30,000 fans at Bank of America may not have seen a goal—or even Argentine legend Lionel Messi—in the scoreless draw between Inter Miami and Charlotte FC on Saturday night, but they were certainly entertained.

The scrappy MLS match featured a total of 28 fouls—16 committed by Miami—five yellow cards and one red card, flashed to Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano in stoppage time for an altercation with the referee. Mascherano was forced to leave the field, clapping sarcastically to the crowd upon his exit.

The drama began way before the physicality on the field, though, when Mascherano announced his roster. He exercised a heavy rotation to preserve starters’ energies ahead of the second leg of Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 play, a must-win after a scoreless draw against Nashville SC in the first leg. Among others, the manager benched new $15 million transfer Germán Berterame and simply left Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul at home.

Luis Suárez Given Rare Moment to Shine

Suárez made his first start of the season on Saturday. | (Photo by Omar Vega/MLS via Getty Images)

In the starters’ absence, Uruguayan legend Luis Suárez capitalized on his time in the sun and gave a memorable performance. Up until Saturday, the former FC Barcelona striker had played less than 10 minutes total this season as a second-string behind Berterame. Eager to make his mark and named captain for the match, Suárez singlehandedly set the tone for Miami at the kickoff, contributing to all four of the team’s shot attempts across the first 25 minutes.

Although inevitably scoreless, Suárez had explosion in the box that appeared contrary to the 39-year-old’s age and reminded spectators of the 10-goal, 11-assist performance he put together in MLS last season.

Miami’s intensity and grit was quickly matched by their opponent, yet Suárez continued to break through Charlotte FC’s backline, connecting with 19-year-old Santiago Morales in the final third on two occasions in the waning minutes of the first half. Suárez played through the second half with equivalent energy, toeing the offsides line and posting up in the six-yard box on every offensive drive. He put together a compelling 90-minute performance that just might make Mascherano reconsider his lineup priorities.

Suárez joined Inter Miami in 2024 to reunite with Messi, after the two played six seasons together for Barcelona (2014–2020). He is Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer with 69 goals in 143 national team appearances.

Messi and Inter Miami face Nashville SC on Wednesday for the second leg of the Champions Cup round of 16, seeking a way to end their goal-less spell. Any win would send the team to the quarterfinals, and a goal from Messi would hit a historic mark of 900 for his career, a number only Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed.

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