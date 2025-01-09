You Must Listen to the Awesome Italian Commentary of Christian Pulisic's Italian Super Cup Final Goal
Christian Pulisic's late equalizer in the Italian Super Cup final is even better with Italian commentary.
Pulisic was the hero yet again for AC Milan when the Rossoneri needed a big goal. Sérgio Conceição's side was trailing Inter Milan 2–1 in the Italian Super Cup final when the U.S. men's national team captain found the back of the net with a brilliant off-balance strike in the 80th minute.
As Pulisic and AC Milan celebrated the game-changing goal, Al-Awwal Park buzzed with excitement that even fans watching at home could feel. What makes the moment even better, though, is the Italian commentary of Pulisic's goal.
Listen to the electric Italian coverage of the late equalizer below.
Pulisic's goal sparked a late comeback that Tammy Abraham finished in the 93rd minute. AC Milan went from trailing 2–0 in the second half to winning the Italian Super Cup final 2–3.
The trophy is Pulisic's first since joining the Serie A side in June 2023. It is also AC Milan's first Italian Super Cup since 2016.
The 26-year-old gave his post-match interview in fluent Italian and said, "It's amazing to win a trophy, my first with AC Milan. Not just to win it but to do so in the way we did was great."
"The goal...I took it well with my left foot. I'm thrilled to have scored and that we won in the end," Pulisic added.
The American superstar has now scored 10 goals across all competitions for the Rossoneri this season and is showing no signs of slowing down. If Pulisic keeps up his current form, then expect to hear plenty more commentary clips praising the USMNT captain.