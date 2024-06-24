Italy Wraps Up Spot in Euro Round of 16 With Dramatic 98th-Minute Goal
Monday in the European Championship brought the kind of drama that only international soccer can provide.
Two games were played to decide Group B: one between Spain and Albania in Düsseldorf, and one between Croatia and Italy in Leipzig. The Spaniards did their part with a 1–0 victory to win the group with a 3–0 record—and when the whistle blew on their game, the Croatians appeared destined to win 1–0 and advance automatically to the round of 16.
The tournament's defending champions, however, had other ideas.
In the final minute of injury time—on the last kick of the game—Italian forward Mattia Zaccagni curved the ball into the back of the net for his first career international goal.
The Lazio winger's stunning strike shattered Croatia's heart after midfielder Luka Modrić became the oldest goalscorer in European Championship history in the 55th minute.
With the draw, Italy advanced to play Switzerland on Saturday in Berlin in the round of 16. The Croatians, on the other hand, are likely to be eliminated pending the machinations of Groups C through F.