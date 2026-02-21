James Milner Defies Time to Break Huge All-Time Premier League Record

James Milner has officially broken the record for Premier League appearances following his 654th outing in Brighton & Hove Albion’s clash with Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The 40-year-old moved level with previous record-holder Gareth Barry in last week’s defeat at one of his former clubs Aston Villa, but has now leapfrogged his compatriot and stands alone in the history books.

Milner has become renowned for his versatility, durability and longevity as he continues to defy the ageing process, although he will have to play in the top flight for another three years if he wishes to become the oldest-ever Premier League player—a record currently held by John Burridge (43 years, 162 days).

The England international has played in 24 different Premier League campaigns, smashing the record previously held by Ryan Giggs (22), and is certain to add to his appearance total in the remaining months of the campaign.

Milner Rewrites Premier League History

Milner’s longevity is remarkable. | James Holyoak/MB Media/Getty Images

Few would have thought when Milner made his Premier League debut for Leeds United in November 2002 that he would still be competing in the world’s most competitive division 24 years later.

A career that has taken him from Elland Road to Newcastle United, Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and then Brighton has been steeped in glorious moments, with Milner’s no-nonsense lifestyle off the pitch earning him further adoration.

Despite his workhorse reputation, Milner’s technical ability has always shone through alongside his leadership qualities and unwavering commitment to the cause.

Such skills earned him a place in Premier League title-winning squads, the midfielder first clinching the crown with Man City in 2011–12 and then securing another title two seasons later. He also lifted the FA Cup and League Cup during his time in Manchester.

Milner is particularly fondly remembered for his eight-year spell at Liverpool, where he proved an invaluable asset to Jürgen Klopp during the club’s transformation. He aided the team in winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Currently on 56 goals and 90 assists across a glistening Premier League career, Milner will be keen to continue for as long as humanly possible at the elite level.

Top 10 Appearance-Makers in Premier League History

Player Appearances James Milner 654 Gareth Barry 653 Ryan Giggs 632 Frank Lampard 609 David James 572 Gary Speed 535 Emile Heskey 516 Mark Schwarzer 514 Jamie Carragher 508 Phil Neville 505

The Controversy Surrounding Milner’s Record

Ryan Giggs played more minutes than Milner—and by quite some distance. | Getty/Dean Mouhtaropoulos

As is the case with every aspect of modern football, there is naturally some controversy surrounding Milner’s achievement. Despite breaking the appearance record, he still trails a number of former Premier League stars in minutes played and starts in the competition.

Prior to the clash with Brentford, Milner’s 653 appearances were comprised of 435 starts, 218 substitute appearances and 40,476 minutes on the pitch.

However, by contrast, previous holder Barry’s 653 outings were made up of 618 starts and over 54,000 minutes played. Similarly, Giggs and Frank Lampard both trail Milner in appearances but lead the Brighton man in minutes played and starts.

Even Gary Speed, who played over 100 games fewer than Milner, managed roughly 6,000 more minutes and was only a substitute on 14 occasions.

