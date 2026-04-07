James Rodriguez: Official Health Update for Colombia Star Amid Fears of Serious Illness

Minnesota United had rubbished reports that James Rodríguez has been suffering from a potentially fatal muscular-skeletal condition with an encouraging update on their star Colombian playmaker.

James was admitted to a hospital in Minneapolis last week after suffering severe dehydration during Colombia’s friendly with France in Landover, Md.

Amid circling speculation online, MLS side Minnesota United spoke out to set the record straight on the 34-year-old midfielder’s treatment.

“On March 29, James participated in Colombia’s international friendly against France, during which and upon its conclusion, he began experiencing symptoms of dehydration that worsened in the hours that followed,” Minnesota United posted to X on Monday night.

“The following day, and after an additional medical evaluation, he was examined and diagnosed with severe dehydration. Given the severity of the clinical presentation, he was admitted to a hospital facility on the morning of March 31, for continued monitoring and IV fluid therapy.”

An Update on James’s Recovery

James Rodríguez made his MLS debut in March in Minnesota United’s worst loss in club history. | Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images

Despite being absent for the Loons’ return to MLS play—a 2–1 win against the LA Galaxy on Saturday—James is on the mend.

“James was discharged and has since been recovering at home under continued medical supervision,” Minnesota added. “James reported to the club’s training facility today, Monday, April 6, and participated in a supervised return-to-activity session.”

The MLS side also addressed the circulating rumors that James was suffering from a potentially fatal muscular-skeletal condition, rhabdomyolysis, which causes rapid bodily breakdown.

“The club and our medical professionals can unequivocally state there has been no clinical or laboratory evidence of rhabdomyolysis. We respectfully ask members of the media and public to refrain from further speculation regarding James’s health.”

What Does This Mean for James and the World Cup?

James Rodríguez played over an hour in each of Colombia’s March friendlies. | Miguel J. Rodriguez CARRILLO/AFP/Getty Images

Temperatures only peaked at 62 degrees Fahrenheit, with fair conditions, during Colombia’s 3–1 loss to France in Maryland, in which James contributed 63 minutes. Nevertheless, just three days prior, Colombia faced Croatia in the heat of Orlando, where temperatures peaked at 84°F during the day and 74°F during the nighttime match. James also clocked 63 minutes in that 2–1 loss.

Following his hospitalization, the fitness of the 2014 Golden Boot winner for intense World Cup play was put into question. Prior to the international window, he hadn’t played more than 26 minutes in any match since a Nov. 19 friendly between Colombia and Australia. He has made just two appearances for Minnesota United since his debut with the club on March 15, comprising 13 minutes and 26 minutes each.

Separately, as temperatures only continue to rise across North America in the lead up to World Cup kickoff on June 11, James’s condition raised concerns for the other international players regarding the intense conditions they will inevitably face on the pitch.

Colombia, in particular, will combat immense heat in the World Cup group stage. A part of Group K, the South American outfit will face Uzbekistan on June 17 in Mexico City, which can reach mid-80°F during the day at that time. Colombia then faces DR Congo on June 23 in Zapopan, Mexico, which can reach a whopping 90°F before completing group play on June 27 against Portugal in Miami, which can likewise reach the same scorching temperatures.

To decrease the likelihood of intense dehydration, FIFA has implemented a mandatory three-minute hydration break in every half of every World Cup match, regardless of temperature or venue.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC