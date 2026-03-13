James Rodriguez Reveals MLS Debut Date—Which Comes Against Former Teammate

Two FIFA World Cup icons are set to play headlining roles in MLS on Sunday, as James Rodríguez revealed that he will make his Minnesota United debut against Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place.

While Minnesota and manager Cameron Knowles have been coy about James’s status, the Colombian superstar revealed the news himself on a livestream with content creator, Pelicanger.

“Next weekend, I play on Sunday … against the team of Müller,” he said in Spanish, unable to recall the name of Müller’s MLS club. “Vancouver, I think. It’s nice here.”

Signed in the offseason to a non-designated player deal with Minnesota, James has been included in the gameday squad for the Loons, but has yet to make his debut. The 34-year-old has not played a competitive club match since Nov. 8, 2025 with Club Léon in Liga MX.

Müller, meanwhile, has played a key role with Vancouver since joining in Aug. 2025, recording 11 goals and four assists in 19 appearances. He helped lead the team to a fourth-straight Canadian Championship and the Western Conference title in 2025, before falling to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in the MLS Cup final.

James and Müller were teammates at Bayern Munich from 2017 to 2019 and share a pair of Bundesliga trophies, two German Super Cup titles and the 2019 DFB-Pokal. In addition to those accolades, James also won trophies with Real Madrid and FC Porto during his time in Europe.

While both have been stars across Europe and in global soccer for the better part of two decades, Sunday’s match would mark the first time they face one another, should they both play at the same time.

Historic World Cup Moments Meet MLS

Thomas Müller and James Rodríguez played together with FC Bayern Munich. | Erwin Spek/Soccrates/Getty Images

Sunday will be the first time two World Cup Golden Boot winners play in the same MLS match. Müller won the title at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, scoring five goals as Germany finished third.

James won it in 2014, scoring six goals, including the eventual Puskás Award winner, while Colombia were knocked out in the quarterfinals against Brazil. Müller went on to win that year's tournament with Germany.

Over a decade later, James is still eyeing another World Cup appearance, with his next Colombia matches likely later this month against European giants Croatia and France in the March international window.

Sunday’s matchup will also be one of the final pre-World Cup contests on the BC Place artificial turf, before the stadium installs grass to host seven matches at this summer’s tournament. However, James, coming off a slight injury, did not indicate that the playing surface would be an issue.

How to Watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Minnesota United

Location: Vancouver, BC

Vancouver, BC Stadium: BC Place

BC Place Date : Sunday, March 14

: Sunday, March 14 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT

Country TV/Live Steam United States and Worldwide MLS on Apple TV

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