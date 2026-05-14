Japan 2026 World Cup Preview: Blue Samurai Target a Quarterfinal Berth

Japan has a proud and storied history at the World Cup since first appearing in 1998, qualifying for every subsequent tournament and securing some memorable results.

Two of those came in 2022 when the Samurai Blue conquered both Germany and Spain during the group stage, but falling to Croatia in the last 16 penalty shootout meant another tournament without reaching the quarterfinals. Japan will hope to make the unprecedented journey to the last eight for its first World Cup in North America.

Hajime Moriyasu’s roster lacks an individual superstar, but boasts an abundance of talent up and down the field—especially in attack. Japan’s team cohesion and unwavering commitment to the cause can help them spring more surprises this summer.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 13W–1L-2D

: 13W–1L-2D Goals for / against: 54 / 3

54 / 3 Top scorer : Ayase Ueda (8)

: Ayase Ueda (8) Assist leader: Junya Ito (10)

Japan was the first nation outside of the three co-hosts to qualify for the World Cup, playing 16 games across the two qualifying rounds. Unbelievably, it conceded just three times in those matches, scoring 54 in the process. To say it sauntered through qualification would be an understatement.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Netherlands vs. Japan Sunday, June 14 AT&T Stadium Tunisia vs. Japan Saturday, June 20 Estadio BBVA Japan vs. Sweden Thursday, June 25 AT&T Stadium

Manager: Hajime Moriyasu

Hajime Moriyasu has earned acclaim in Japan. | Kaz Photography/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Japan (2022)

: Japan (2022) Time in charge of the team : Since 2018

: Since 2018 Manager meter: Culture builder

Moriyasu was promoted from Japan assistant to first-team manager shortly after the 2018 World Cup and has since shone in the dugout. A successful 2022 World Cup campaign was aided by his ability to nurture young talent, made all the easier by the fact he was also Japan’s under-23 manager for the first three years of his spell in charge of the senior squad.

How Japan Plays

Preferred formation : 3-4-2-1

: 3-4-2-1 Style : Pressing

: Pressing Key strengths : Attacking flair, pressing intensity

: Attacking flair, pressing intensity Key weaknesses: Height and physicality, depth in defense

Moriyasu has employed several different formations at the helm, but will likely set out with a 3-4-2-1 system at the World Cup. Renowned for its high-intensity pressing and endless energy reserves, Japan aims to smother opponents, moving the ball quickly up the pitch after turnovers.

Japan is very competent in defense, too, and is a well-oiled machine all over the field.

Ones to Watch

Takefusa Kubo and Zion Suzuki will have impacts in very different ways. | Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images, Visionhaus/Getty Images

X-Factor: Fondly referred to as the “Japanese Messi” in his homeland due to his superb technical ability, Takefusa Kubo will bamboozle defenders this summer with his searing speed and supreme agility. He racked up four goals and eight assists in qualifying alone.

Breakout Star: Having already dazzled in Italy after some mightily impressive displays, New Jersey-born Zion Suzuki can now thrust himself firmly into the crosshairs of European club giants by taking his status from regional to global star at the World Cup.

What Japan Will Be Wearing

Japan’s stunning World Cup home and away jerseys. | Adidas

Japan is always smartly dressed for major tournaments and its iconic navy blue home jersey has received a fresh upgrade pre-tournament. Another classy Adidas number is elevated by light blue curved lines across the chest, symbolizing the Japanese horizon and how the nation intends to surpass its previous achievements this summer.

The away jersey is certain to be a fan favorite. A white base pops with multi-colored pinstripes across the shirt, alongside sharp black sleeve cuffs, collar and shoulder stripes.

Japan’s Predicted Starting XI

Japan will be dangerous to come up against. | FootballUser

Injuries could upset Moriyasu’s preferred lineup this summer. Monaco star Takumi Minamino will miss the tournament after tearing his ACL and center back Koki Machida is a major concern with the same injury. Captain Wataru Endo is also a doubt to make the trip after suffering a long-term injury with Liverpool in February.

Fortunately, Japan still has an array of talented individuals, chiefly in attack. Diminutive wingers Kaoru Mitoma and Kubo will look to light up the tournament, as will in-form Feyenoord sharpshooter Ayase Ueda. Ritsu Doan, Junya Ito and Daichi Kamada can also offer offensive support.

Suzuki is a blossoming young goalkeeper protected by a three-man backline, which will be led by Bayern Munich center back Hiroki Ito. Ajax defender Ko Itakura is another solid defensive option for the Blue Samurai.

Current Form

Japan traveled to the United Kingdom for their March international friendlies, beginning with a hard-fought 1–0 win over Scotland despite fielding a weakened XI.

And while largely on the back foot against England at Wembley, the Blue Samurai was able to secure another 1–0 away win to help boost confidence ahead of the World Cup.

What We Can Expect From Japan Fans

Japanese fans are fiercely loyal. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Japan boasts one of the classiest fanbases going, exemplified by their post-match behavior. Those traveling to follow the Blue Samurai at major events have earned widespread praise for staying after the full-time whistle to clean up after themselves, ensuring the stands are free from litter and trash. Supporters do this even after heartbreaking defeats.

Good manners cannot be mistaken for a lack of enthusiasm, however. Japanese supporters back the team with ferocity and enthusiasm, embracing their national identity by dressing head to toe in blue, red and white, donning kimonos and regularly painting their faces. Fans will be easy to spot in North America.

Chants of “Nippon, Nippon!”—the Japanese word for Japan—will reverberate around stadiums as traveling supporters seek to propel their team to success.

National Expectations

Japan is in impressive form. | Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

After a positive 2022 World Cup campaign, hope remains that Japan can enjoy its best tournament to date this summer. With an abundance of offensive firepower, an industrious midfield and a backline that allowed just three goals in qualifying, there is little reason for pessimism among the nation’s fan base.

Japan should qualify for the knockout phase with little fuss, especially with so many third-placed sides reaching the last 32, but it’s after the group stage when things get tricky. Having never made it beyond the round of 16, have the Blue Samurai got what it takes to go a step further this year?

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Enthusiastic

: Enthusiastic Who Japan Doesn't Want to Face : South Korea

: South Korea One Stat That Defines Japan : It has won just three of its last 13 World Cup games. It will need to better that tally this summer to reach a first quarterfinal

: It has won just three of its last 13 World Cup games. It will need to better that tally this summer to reach a first quarterfinal If Things Go Wrong : Injuries might undermine Japan’s campaign

: Injuries might undermine Japan’s campaign What Will Everyone Say If Japan Goes Out Early? Asian soccer still lags behind other continents on the world stage

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