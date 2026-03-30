Jesse Marsch ‘Not Worried’ About Problem That Could Ruin Canada’s 2026 World Cup

Jesse Marsch has always been known for his brash approach on the touchline. Yet, he isn’t concerned about his Canadian men’s national team picking up a similar reputation ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

On Saturday, as Canada fought back from a 2–0 halftime deficit to draw Iceland 2–2, winger Tajon Buchanan pushed his elbow into the face of Iceland midfielder Mikael Ellertsson, earning a red card in the 81st minute, icing hopes of a late offensive push.

It marked the third straight match that Canada had suffered a sending off. Key midfielder Ismaël Koné was unavailable for the clash due to a suspension picked up against Venezuela in November, a game that winger Ali Ahmed missed due to a red card against Ecuador in the same window.

With three red cards in as many friendlies and four in eight games when adding Jacob Shaffelburg’s second yellow for a reckless challenge in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinal against Guatemala, Canada is at risk of picking up a violent reputation heading into co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.

RED CARD🟥



For a 3rd straight 'A' friendly, the #CanMNT have earned a red card, as Tajon Buchanan is sent off for an elbow on the sideline



🔴 Watch LIVE on OneSoccer and TSN pic.twitter.com/L78LCPRmv4 — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) March 28, 2026

“We’re not a dirty, nasty team,” Marsch said, while disagreeing with Buchanan’s red card, a similar refrain he shared towards Ahmed’s and Koné’s in November. “We work hard, we are physical, we play hard, but we’re not a dirty team. So I’m not worried about developing a reputation, but certainly cards like that can change momentum in tournaments, right? So we have to find a way to eliminate picking up those red cards.”

While the friendly matches have not had VAR, the officiating tool could have lessened the punishments. Although it could also have played a role in Canada’s comeback against Iceland, with Jonathan David’s penalty brace coming from controversial calls inside the box.

“I think that [Buchanan] could have been handled by being a yellow,” Marsch added. “Like it’s not a malicious elbow that gets thrown.”

In 28 games since Marsch’s takeover in May 2024, Canada has suffered five red cards and 63 yellow cards, including a red to Marsch for an altercation with the referee in Canada’s March 2025 win against the U.S. men’s national team in the Concacaf Nations League third-place match.

Preparing for Further Action

Tajon Buchanan (left) and Niko Sigur (right) were frustrated with the red card call against Iceland. | Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

As much as Marsch disagrees with Buchanan’s sending off, he and Canada Soccer are preparing to launch an appeal should FIFA levy a three-match suspension for violent conduct.

Explaining the foul at training in North Toronto on Monday, he further emphasized that he believes it was a small mistake in Buchanan’s shielding of the ball. Should Buchanan earn further suspensions, a three-game ban would rule him out of Canada’s World Cup opening match against Italy or Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12.

“We’re looking ahead to the World Cup ... I said I don’t think any of the ones in my book are red. However, I do believe all of them could receive reds in the World Cup,” the American boss added. “We have to just be smart and calculating about how we go into challenges and any kind of reckless movements.”

Regardless of any further suspension, Buchanan will not be available for Canada against Tunisia on Tuesday, potentially opening the door for newly committed Mexico-Canada dual national Marcelo Flores to start on the right wing.

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