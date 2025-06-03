Jobe Bellingham Decides ‘Preferred’ Destination After Sunderland Triumph
Jobe Bellingham reportedly wants to follow in his brother Jude Bellingham’s footsteps and join Borussia Dortmund.
Just one year after Jobe inked a new contract with Sunderland through 2028, the midfielder has his sights set on leaving the English side. The Athletic report Jobe is interested in joining Dortmund ahead of the 2025–26 season.
Although Sunderland and Dortmund have yet to come to an agreement on a transfer fee, the German outfit are reportedly confident in signing the 19-year-old. There is competing interest from Frankfurt, but Dortmund feel a “deal [will] be struck” this summer.
The transfer interest comes after Jobe played a pivotal role in Sunderland’s recent promotion to the Premier League. The defensive midfielder made 43 appearances in the Black Cats’ 2024–25 campaign, recording four goals and three assists along the way. He also played every second of Sunderland’s Championship playoff run that ended with a 2–1 victory over Sheffield United in the final.
Jobe now has the opportunity to play in the Premier League next season, but he could instead opt for a move to Germany. Should the teenager follow through with his reported move to Dortmund, he would put himself on a similar path as his older brother, Jude.
At age 17, Jude transferred from Birmingham City to Dortmund for £20 million ($27 million) in 2020. The midfielder made 132 appearances for the club before signing with Real Madrid for €103 million
(£86.7 million; $110.4 million) in 2023. Jude went on to win La Liga and the Champions League with the Spanish giants in his debut season.
It goes without saying that Jobe would hope to emulate his brother’s success, especially for an underachieving Dortmund side. BVB have struggled in the Bundesliga ever since Jude’s exit; the club only managed a fifth place finish in 2024 and a fourth place finish in 2025.
Sunderland, meanwhile, are gearing up for their first Premier League season in eight years. The Black Cats will hope to put together a campaign worthy of staying in the English top-flight after finishing in 20th place back in the 2016–17 season.