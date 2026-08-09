Johor Darul Ta’zim vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Chelsea conclude their preseason tour of Oceania and Asia by facing Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta’zim in a friendly on Sunday.

The Blues were in action in Indonesia on Saturday when they saw off AC Milan in style and secured a much-needed response to consecutive defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus.

Chelsea should finish on a high in Malaysia, given just how superior their players are to those of their hosts. There are still post-World Cup absentees and injuries to contend with for Alonso, but he boasts an arsenal of elite talent and impressive young guns.

Johor Darul Ta’zim are also undergoing their preseason campaign and have played six friendlies already. They are unbeaten in five matches, which included a goalless draw against La Liga outfit Elche, but their opponents have been miles below the standard of Chelsea.

Johor Darul Ta’zim vs. Chelsea Score Prediction

Chelsea Stroll to Commanding Victory

Chelsea have an abundance of stars available. | Ayush Kumar/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Chelsea are still in transition under Alonso and it will take some time before his well-stocked squad are all singing from the same hymn sheet. However, even an imperfect performance should yield a sizeable win over the side who has won the last 12 Malaysian Super League titles.

The depth of Chelsea’s roster will come in handy with just 24 hours separating the Milan friendly and Sunday’s encounter, and a mixture of young talents and first-teamers should stroll to a relatively routine win.

The Blues have not been wholly convincing in either penalty box this summer, but will fancy their chances of running up the score at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, as well as keeping a second clean sheet of the Alonso era.

Prediction: Johor Darul Ta’zim 0–3 Chelsea

Johor Darul Ta’zim Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Xisco’s men have played more friendlies than Chelsea. | FotMob

It’s been over a week since the Southern Tigers have been in action and they could name a similar lineup to the one that beat Spanish side Cartagena 2–0 most recently.

A multicultural squad features a Brazilian strike partnership of Marcos Guilherme and Bérgson, while a strong Spanish contingent will see Antonio Glauder, Óscar Arribas and Nacho Méndez line up behind the duo.

Croydon-born Hong Wan, who came through the Wolverhampton Wanderers academy, could be used from the bench for former Watford and Sheffield Wednesday manager Xisco.

Johor Darul Ta’zim predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (3-5-2): Hazmi; Baharudin, Israfilov, Glauder; Arribas, Hidalgo, Fazail, Méndez, Corbin-Ong; Guilherme, Bérgson.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Johor Darul Ta’zim

Expect significant rotation from Chelsea. | FotMob

Given Chelsea were also in action on Saturday, Alonso is likely to use this game to freshen the legs of those who did not play significant minutes against Milan.

Expect youngsters and fringe players everywhere you look. Dastan Satpayev and Liam Delap should share attacking duties, while Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli, this summer’s breakout star, will hope to start and should see minutes alongside Reggies Watson and Walsh.

Mike Penders should get the nod in goal, although just how busy he will be is up for debate.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Johor Darul Ta’zim (3-4-2-1): Penders; Sarr, Tosin, Subuloye; Estêvão, Nicoll-Jazuli, Essugo, Mudryk; Satpayev, Gittens; Delap.

What Time Does Johor Darul Ta’zim vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

Location : Iskandar Puteri, Malaysia

: Iskandar Puteri, Malaysia Stadium : Sultan Ibrahim Stadium

: Sultan Ibrahim Stadium Date : Sunday, Aug. 9

: Sunday, Aug. 9 Kick-off Time: 1 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT

How to Watch Johor Darul Ta’zim vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

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