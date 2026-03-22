Jorginho, Chappell Roan And the Most Unexpected Feud of 2026

Two worlds collided on Sunday when former Arsenal and Chelsea star Jorginho took aim at Grammy award-winner Chappell Roan after his 11-year-old daughter was left “in tears” by an “aggressive” security guard allegedly on the singer’s team.

Jorginho, who bid farewell to the Premier League in 2025 to represent Flamengo in his native Brazil, took to social media to expose an uncomfortable encounter he and his family experienced in connection to the 28-year-old popstar in a São Paulo hotel.

He claimed his young daughter walked by Roan at breakfast, smiled, and then went back to sit with her mother. Jorginho emphasized that she “didn’t say anything [and] didn’t ask for anything,” yet a security guard soon approached their table to confront the family.

Jorginho called out popstar Chappell Roan. | @jorginhofrello on Instagram

The guard spoke “in an extremely aggressive manner” and told Jorginho’s wife that she shouldn’t allow her daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.” Then the security guard threatened to file a complaint against them with the hotel, while Jorginho’s daughter sat there in tears.

“I’ve lived with football, public exposure, and well-known people for many years, and l understand very well what respect and boundaries are. What happened there was not that,” Jorginho went on. “It was just a child admiring someone. It’s sad to see this kind of treatment coming from those who should understand the importance of fans.

“At the end of the day, they are the ones who build all of this. I sincerely hope this serves as a moment of reflection. No one should have to go through this, especially not a child.”

Roan Responds to Jorginho’s Scathing Takedown

Chappell Roan was caught in the middle of an unexpected controversy. | Etienne Laurent/AFP/Getty Images

The story quickly went viral and only gained more traction the longer Roan did not directly respond. The singer instead went on to perform her set at Lollapalooza, a massive music festival in Brazil, and then finally posted a video addressing the allegations in the early hours of the morning.

“I’m just going to tell my half of the story, of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard who is not my personal security,” Roan said.

“I didn’t even see a woman and a child. No one came up to me. No one bothered me. I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel, and I think these people were staying at the hotel as well.

“I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. I did not. They did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything. It’s unfair for security to just assume that someone doesn’t have good intentions when they have no reason to believe that, because no action was even taken.

“I do not hate people who are fans of my music, and I do not hate children. That is crazy. I’m sorry to the mother and child. Someone was assuming something, and that if you felt uncomfortable. That makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”

X Reacts to the Wild Crossover

It’s not every day that a big name in the soccer community goes toe to toe with a Hollywood A-Lister. The unexpected feud between Jorginho and Roan quickly took over social media, with viral post after viral post popping off on X.

people asking how many libertadores trophies chappell roan has i’m actually crying — suri (@suricidal) March 21, 2026

The narrative that Champions League , Europa League and Euros winner Jorginho is lying about Chappell Roan to get more famous is hilarious. 😂😂😂 — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) March 22, 2026

concept of jorginho playing a part in chappell roan’s downfall — flo (@goldengaard) March 21, 2026

I’m sure Jorginho could produce a song like Pink Pony Club, but there’s no way Chappell Roan holds the Arsenal midfield together during an 89 point season. All I have to say on the matter. https://t.co/jGWUhvo21p — Max (@MaxRadwan) March 21, 2026

jorginho can sing pink pony club but can chappell win the libertadores https://t.co/dLilX0ljcQ pic.twitter.com/ojDB1VIXSs — eminha (@girlcelona) March 21, 2026

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