Jose Mourinho Issues Clear Response to Real Madrid Interest—But There’s a Catch

Despite rumors swirling of a potential return to the Bernabéu touchline, José Mourinho emphasized he has not “had any contact” with Real Madrid.

After a nightmare 2025–26 season, Los Blancos are actively searching for a new manager who can turn a fractured squad back into a team worthy of silverware. Álvaro Arbeloa failed his audition after taking over for Xabi Alonso in January, and it seems only a matter of time before the club announces his exit and subsequent successor.

Recent reports hail Mourinho as the frontrunner for the job, but the Portuguese boss struck down any talk of a Real Madrid return ahead of Benfica’s bout with Braga.

“I want to clarify one thing,” Mourinho said in his prematch press conference. “In football, it’s not the players who decide whether to leave or stay. When something happens, it’s the clubs that decide whether or not to initiate the process of signing the players they want.

“There’s still talk about Real Madrid, and I continue to avoid the topic honestly. I haven’t had any contact with the president or any other club official.”

The Loophole in Mourinho’s Defiant Statement

José Mourinho could be in for a return to the Bernabéu. | Valter Gouveia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Mourinho was adamant he is not personally in talks with Real Madrid, but he did not mention any potential contact those in his camp have had with his former club. According to AS, his agent Jorge Mendes is the one conducting negotiations with Los Blancos.

Mendes reportedly offered Real Madrid the opportunity to sign Mourinho, kickstarting what could be a blockbuster return to the Spanish capital for “the Special One.”

Just a few months ago, the prospect of the 63-year-old taking over Real Madrid would have seemed absurd, especially after how he handled Vinicius Junior’s racism allegations toward Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni. Yet he now seemingly leads the race for arguably the toughest job in the sport.

The sentiment is Mourinho has the experience, knowledge of the club and charisma to right the sinking ship at the Bernabéu. There is also the possibility, though, that tossing the controversial character into a dressing room already at war could make the situation even worse.

When Real Madrid Could Secure Mourinho’s Signature

José Mourinho led Real Madrid to their best La Liga season in history. | Angel Martinez/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Despite the uncertainty looming over the next face in Real Madrid’s dugout, there is a fairly clear timeline of when they could lock down Mourinho. The manager’s contract with Benfica, which runs until June 2027, reportedly has a €3 million ($3.5 million) break clause that allows either party to sever the contract up to 10 days after the final match of the 2025–26 season.

Mourinho all but confirmed the clause in his press conference on Sunday. “I haven’t had any contact with Real Madrid and I won't until after the last league match against Estoril. After that, there's a week in which I’ll be free to talk to whomever I deem appropriate.”

The statement reads almost like a warning—or a promise—to both Benfica and Real Madrid. The Portugese outfit wraps up the season on Sunday, May 17, the same day Los Blancos play their penulumate game of 2025–26 against Sevilla.

Seven days later, Arbeloa’s men square off with Athletic Club to end their disappointing campaign at the Bernabéu. By then, or perhaps just a few days after, Mourinho could already be the club’s next manager.

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