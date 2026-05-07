Real Madrid’s season hit a new low this week, with reports of yet more locker room drama, including the sensational story that ended with Federico Valverde in hospital.

Tensions have run high all season for Madrid, who are set for a second successive year without a major trophy.

A highly disappointing campaign could be capped with a final indignity this weekend. If Barcelona come out of Sunday’s Clásico with at least a point, they will officially be crowned champions—the first time a team has won the title in the fixture in La Liga history.

Internally, frustrations at the club’s situation have reached boiling point, with the locker room in a state of near civil war.

Valverde ‘Hospitalized’ Amid Locker Room Divisions

Federico Valverde was taken to hospital after a clash in training. | Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

On Wednesday, it was reported that a “brutal” training-ground bust-up between teammates Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni had taken place, leading to a “divided atmosphere” within the team.

Then on Thursday, the situation worsened with MARCA revealing that Valverde and Tchouaméni went at it again during another heated session, with the Uruguayan receiving a cut that “required him to go to the hospital.”

It is said that the blow that caused the cut was not caused by Tchouaméni, though it is not explained how it happened exactly. Cadena Ser claims that Valverde slipped during the fight and hit his head on a table.

The same day, Kylian Mbappé was caught on camera driving away from the Valdebebas training center in a fit of laughter.

🚨 IMAGEN @elchiringuitotv 🚨



🤣 MBAPPÉ ABANDONA VALDEBEBAS 'PARTIÉNDOSE de RISA'.



🇫🇷 El francés ha completado hoy parte del entrenamiento con el grupo. pic.twitter.com/nVcMLKiX1d — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 7, 2026

Elsewhere, MARCA claims that some stars “barely speak to each other,” while six Real Madrid players are no longer talking to Arbeloa at all.

While the players are not named in the reporting, the likes of Raúl Asencio, Álvaro Carreras, Dani Carvajal and Dani Ceballos have all butted heads with the manager at various points this year.

Club captain Carvajal is said to have injured a teammate with a “nasty” tackle as he took out his frustrations over a lack of game time on the training pitch. Meanwhile, Asencio, Carreras and Ceballos have all been absentees from matchday lists over attitude issues.

Real Madrid ‘Impossible to Coach’

There was no love lost between Vinicius Junior (left) and Xabi Alonso. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

When he took over in January, Arbeloa’s key directive was to steady the ship after a turbulent first half of the season under Xabi Alonso.

Alonso famously lost control of the locker room, with Vinicius Junior’s on-pitch tantrum in October’s Clásico the clearest example of things going off the rails.

After he departed, Alonso was reported to have called this Madrid team “impossible to coach”—that seems a fair assessment now. Since Arbeloa’s arrival, and the team’s subsequent exits from the Champions League and title race, the rifts in the roster have only calcified.

Only a day before the first Valverde-Tchouaméni fight, Carreras took to Instagram to indirectly confirm reports that he had been the victim of a slap from Antonio Rüdiger in another training ground incident.

Meanwhile this week, Mbappé is said to have got into a shouting match with a member of the coaching staff, while the Frenchman cuts an increasingly isolated figure in the locker room.

How to Fix Madrid Rifts

Kylian Mbappé has been a lightning rod for criticism this season. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Training ground scuffles are normal. What is happening now at Madrid is not.

The sheer number of incidents and divisions are no longer something Arbeloa or the Madrid hierarchy can brush off as part of the rough and tumble of a club with exacting standards.

This Sunday’s trip to Barcelona, with the league title up for grabs, brings the potential for yet more ugly, unwanted drama for Madrid.

With this season now a write-off, Madrid need a cultural reset this summer.

Arbeloa is expected to be thanked for his efforts and moved on, with a new manager to come in. The next appointment promises to be one of the most pivotal in recent Madrid history, with the new man facing the unenviable task of taking on the egos, uniting a divided locker room and ending the silverware drought.

The new manager must be someone the players truly respect, and who can assert some semblance of authority on the out-of-control star power that has dominated this season. The desire for a disciplinarian has seen some pine for José Mourinho, but the 63-year-old is surely not the answer.

While Valverde and Tchouaméni are unlikely to be turfed out, other problem players like Ceballos, Asencio and even Carvajal will not be around next season. On the incoming side, key roster issues at center back and central midfield will need to be addressed.

Mbappé, meanwhile, has been a lightning rod for criticism this season, but the club are not expected to contemplate a parting of ways this summer. Instead, finding some way for the French superstar to finally click alongside Madrid’s other untouchables will be the goal for on-pitch success and behind-the-scenes room harmony.

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