Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid Contract Clause Provides Key Incentive

José Mourinho will sign an initial two-year deal to become Real Madrid manager, with an option to extend depending on success.

Mourinho is now all set to be officially announced as the next Madrid manager, following the end to Benfica’s season.

The Lisbon club ran out 3–1 winners over Estoril on Saturday to end the Portuguese league campaign unbeaten. Despite the feat, Mourinho’s Benfica still ended 2025–26 in third place, behind Porto and Sporting CP, and will miss out on next season’s Champions League.

Widespread reports say that Mourinho now has a verbal agreement to become Madrid manager, and should be officially announced as the new boss after Los Blancos conclude their own domestic season at home to Athletic Club on Saturday—as long as Florentino Pérez is re-elected president.

A clause in Mourinho's two-year Benfica contract, which he signed less than a year ago, allows him to walk away from Lisbon for €3 million ($3.4 million), while a salary package at the Bernabeu has already been thrashed out between the manager’s agent Jorge Mendes and Real Madrid.

Interestingly, AS reports that while Mourinho’s contract is for two years, the deal will be automatically extended for a further year if he wins La Liga.

Sky Sports reports that Mourinho will take four coaches with him from Benfica to Real Madrid.

What Has Mourinho Said?

José Mourinho will sign a two-year deal at Real Madrid. | Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images

Mourinho has yet to confirm his intention to move to Madrid, keeping his cards close to his chest in recent days.

However, following Benfica’s final game of the season at the weekend, Mourinho outlined that he has a contract renewal offer on the table from Benfica club president Rui Costa, while admitting that Madrid is a possibility.

“It depends on the offer and what [Real Madrid] want from me,” he told reporters.

“We're not talking about one euro more or less. It depends on whether I'm in a position to achieve what they propose. I want, by my own right, to have my time to talk and decide what's best for me.”

How Did Mourinho’s First Real Madrid Spell Go?

Mourinho’s previous Real Madrid spell ended badly. | Elisa Estrada/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Assuming Mourinho does return to Madrid, it will be his second time in the Bernabéu dugout.

The Portuguese manager led Madrid between 2010–2013, winning one La Liga crown (2011–12) and one Copa del Rey (2010–11).

Mourinho’s first two seasons in Spain were hailed as successes, as he turned Madrid into a formidable advisary for Pep Guardiola’s previously all-conquering Barcelona.

In 2011–12, his Madrid team broke a number of La Liga records, including most points in a single season (100), most goals scored (121) and best goal difference (+89).

However, his tenure ended in acrimony as he picked fights with referees, opposition and his own players amid a downturn in form and failure to achieve European success.

After ending 2012–13 trophyless, Mourinho described the season as the worst in his career, while his increasingly belligerent behavior had alienated a significant portion of the roster and fanbase.

In the 13 years since his Madrid exit, he has won just one league title at any club (Chelsea, 2014–15).

What Happens Next?

Mourinho will replace Álvaro Arbeloa. | PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

Real Madrid will conclude their campaign this Saturday at home to Athletic Club, after which Mourinho is expected to travel to Spain to formalize his move.

The buyout clause allowing Mourinho to leave Benfica expires on May 26, meaning the deal is highly likely to be made official before next Tuesday. This date also lines up with the expected conclusion of Madrid’s presidential elections.

Some reports indicate that Mourinho has already outlined the key areas that need to be strengthened in Madrid’s roster ahead of the 2026–27 campaign, including at center back, right back, central midfield and up front.

Meanwhile, there has been some talk that current manager Álvaro Arbeloa could remain on at the club in another role.

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