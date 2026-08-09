Jose Mourinho Wants to Cut Real Madrid’s Squad: Which Players are at Risk?

José Mourinho’s recent comments about the size of his Real Madrid squad have certainly got people talking—and probably left more than a few of his players feeling nervous.

Speaking after Real Madrid’s 2–1 preseason win over Ferencváros on Saturday, the notoriously direct Portuguese manager made his intentions crystal clear: “We want a small squad.”

He then added: “I’d say around 20 players, plus those unlucky enough to be out with injuries.”

Madrid currently have 25 players in the designated first-team squad—the maximum allowed by La Liga, ranging from established global superstars to new arrivals, including Ibrahima Konaté, Bernardo Silva and Yan Diomande, as well as young developing talents like Arda Güler.

All of those names are presumably safe, without question. But if Mourinho really wants to trim the squad by roughly four or five players, there are plenty of others who may now be wondering whether their future still lies at the Santiago Bernabéu.

So, who exactly could be in danger?

Which Real Madrid Players are at Risk?

Eduardo Camavinga could leave Real Madrid. | Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

First, there are several fringe players who could find themselves in a difficult position simply because they are not regular starters—and a crowded squad in Mourinho’s eyes only makes that worse.

The club has recruited heavily this summer, with potential for more arrivals to come, meaning some players could quickly become surplus to requirements. For those on the fringes, that could mean a transfer, limited opportunities or even being left out of matchday selections altogether.

One name worth watching is Raúl Asencio. The Spaniard has slipped further down the center back pecking order following the arrival of Ibrahima Konaté and could struggle to see regular minutes.

Elsewhere, Castilla prospects such as David Jiménez, César Palacios and Manuel Ángel could be sent out on loan to gain valuable first-team experience.

As for the big names who could actually leave? There are a few—and once again, it has more to do with an abundance of talent in certain positions than a lack of quality.

Madrid are particularly stacked in two areas: central midfield and the wide attacking positions.

In midfield, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham are effectively untouchable. That leaves Eduardo Camavinga most vulnerable.

The other problem area is out wide. The arrival of Yan Diomande, Vinícius Júnior committing his future to Madrid with a new contract and the continued presence of Brahim Díaz and Arda Güler have left Rodrygo Goes facing some serious questions about his future.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move away for some time after never quite managing to nail down his role, despite often producing in big moments. Now, with an ACL injury keeping him out until 2027, the door is wide open for Diomande to establish himself on the right.

Rodrygo is unlikely to be sold immediately, but January could become a possibility and next summer perhaps the more realistic window. His current contract runs to 2028, meaning Madrid essentially have a year before the risk of losing a valuable asset for nothing becomes a concern.