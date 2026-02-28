Josh Sargent’s MLS Move in His Prime Could Revive Toronto FC, USMNT Goals

Josh Sargent will finally get a chance to play in MLS, embracing the American top flight for the first time, while potentially improving his chances at the U.S. men’s national team in the future.

On Friday, the 26-year-old officially joined Toronto FC from Norwich City, ending a transfer saga that saw him relegated to the Canaries’ youth teams. Now, he returns to North America for a transfer fee that could balloon to $27 million, should add-ons hit, making him the most expensive incoming player in MLS history, surpassing LAFC’s Son Heung-min.

With Toronto, he will have a chance to play a defining role for a prominent MLS club that has a winning history. He also becomes the latest American talent in his prime playing years to join the league, seeking a step forward.

That trend has been growing, in particular over the last year, with Paxten Aaronson moving to the Colorado Rapids from Germany and Matt Turner returning to the New England Revolution after spells in England did not go to plan.

By making the move, prime-age national team players can potentially find more playing time, a chance to play closer to home and often higher wages—all of which Sargent will embrace in Toronto, despite not playing within the United States.

“Everybody has their own reasons,” Sargent told Goal. “It's nobody else’s life ... I’ve been thinking about coming back closer to home because I’m having more kids. It’s been more and more attractive to me and my family.”

While his spell at Norwich had gone well, scoring 71 goals and 24 assists in 240 matches across all competitions, it was clear he needed a change.

Given those circumstances and the personal side with a young family, the move to return to North America is pertinent, especially with a chance to be a key figure on a team that, should he score goals, could open up USMNT opportunities or even a return to Europe.

“Experiencing MLS, doing that with Toronto, is really exciting,” he added. “Playing in front of new fans at a new stadium is going to be cool. Off the field, my family, having friends be able to visit, seeing family more often, but also being in a bigger city and experiencing that.”

For Toronto, his addition marks the latest step in their efforts to bring the club back to its glory days, which saw three MLS Cup final appearances between 2016 and 2019 and a title in 2017.

He now becomes the central piece to a restructured spine as well, with his scoring potential likely reliant on the dynamic playmaking abilities of another USMNT-capped player, who returned to MLS after a short European spell, midfielder Djordje Mihailovic.

Should those two begin to gel together, the club and their personal outlooks change dramatically.

Sargent’s USMNT Future

Sargent arrives in MLS with hopes of being a star for Toronto FC. | Courtesy of Toronto FC

Finding the best place for his family and his club-level performances was Sargent’s priority, but his future with the USMNT remains very much in question.

He last represented the USMNT in September 2025, but has not scored in 17 straight appearances for the Stars and Stripes since netting a brace in a Concacaf Nations League win over Cuba in November of 2017. His only other USMNT goals across his 29 caps came in 2018 friendlies against Bolivia and Peru, as well as another Nations League clash with Cuba.

Given those struggles and his lack of playing time at the club level, he is almost certain to be left off manager Mauricio Pochettino’s squad for March friendlies against Belgium and Portugal. However, an exceptional start to life in MLS could see him in the national team picture by the end of 2026—even if it were to come in the fall windows, after the 2026 World Cup.

At the moment, he is likely sixth on the depth chart behind Folarin Balogun, Haji Wright, Patrick Agyemang, Ricardo Pepi and fellow MLS striker, Brian White.

While he takes some time to adjust, the plan is clear—be in a better place personally, get Toronto FC back to the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time since 2020 and score often enough to find a way back into the national team picture.

