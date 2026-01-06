Josko Gvardiol Faces World Cup Uncertainty As Man City Reveal Horror Injury Diagnosis
Manchester City defender Joško Gvardiol will undergo surgery after suffering a broken leg during the Premier League draw with Chelsea over the weekend, but appears determined the injury will not rule him out of the 2026 World Cup with Croatia.
Gvardiol limped from the pitch with help from Chelsea captain Reece James a few minutes into the second half at the Etihad Stadium. It was then confirmed on Monday that the defender had suffered a tibial fracture to his right leg that requires him to go under the knife.
There is no set timeframe on his Gvardiol’s expected return, with more information perhaps to come once the surgery has been completed. However, it is feared that the 23-year-old, who has successfully transitioned from left back to centre back, will be out for some time.
“This is a hard moment,” Gvardiol posted on X in response to the news of his fracture.
“But it will never define me,” he added. “I know who I am and where I come from.
“To the Cityzens, thank you for your endless support. I love you, and I’ll fight every day to return stronger, as a City warrior.”
‘My Heart Beats for Croatia’
Gvardiol’s great motivation is ensuring he is available for the World Cup this coming summer.
Just under five months remain in the 2025–26 season to the end of May, with the World Cup to then follow in June. Gvardiol is key for a Croatia squad expected to do well again, after runner-up and third-place finishes in 2018 and 2022 respectively, set to face England, Panama and Ghana in the group stage.
“My heart beats for Croatia,” he stated in a follow-up post. “Always! I will rise again, better than ever! For my club. For my brothers at club and national level. For my people. For Croatia.”
Man City Centre Back Crisis Could Accelerate Transfer Plans
The loss of Gvardiol, perhaps for the rest of the season, is a huge blow, but it isn’t an isolated problem for Manchester City. Rúben Dias was also unable to complete the Chelsea game, forced off in the closing stages with a muscle injury.
Dias is now expected to miss up to six weeks, with his absence set to cause enormous problems for Pep Guardiola in the centre of defence.
With John Stones already ruled out since the start of December with no set return, and Nathan Aké—by Guardiola’s own admission—only able to play limited minutes, it leaves Abdukodir Khusanov as the only fully fit centre back in the first-team squad.
Manuel Akanji is on loan at Inter with no recall clause, while Vitor Reis and Juma Bah are with Girona and Nice respectively, and are reported to be seeing those loans through.
City have opted to recall 20-year-old academy graduate Max Alleyne from Watford, but the crisis could force the club’s hand in the transfer market. To that end, it could accelerate an approach for Marc Guéhi, who is set to be available as a free agent come July but is needed sooner.