Marc Guehi Receives ‘Accelerated Interest’ in January Premier League Transfer
Manchester City have reportedly ramped up their pursuit of a January swoop for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi following worrying injuries to Rúben Dias and Josko Gvardiol.
Guéhi has been a man in demand for the last year. Tottenham Hotspur reportedly had a £70 million ($94.3 million) bid for the England international rebuffed by Palace in the January 2025 transfer window. He appeared destined for a move to Liverpool over the summer only for a late change of heart from the Eagles to snub such a switch.
With six months to run on a contract he won’t be extending, Guéhi had been expected to at least see out the rest of the season with Palace. Oliver Glasner confirmed as much in mid-December.
However, that was before City’s need for more defensive recruits became so extreme.
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Update on Dias, Gvardiol
Two points were not the only thing City lost during their 1–1 draw with a manager-less Chelsea side on Sunday. Both of Pep Guardiola’s starting centre backs, Dias and Gvardiol, were forced off with injuries in the second half.
The Croatia international pulled up in the 51st minute and had to be helped off the pitch by a physio and Chelsea captain Reece James. Dias would depart half an hour later. Guardiola warned that “it doesn’t look good” and predicted the pair would be out “for a few weeks.”
“We have a lot [of injuries],” he fretted. “John Stones is missing for I don’t know how many months. Rúben now will be out, Josko will be out. Nathan [Aké], always we know with Nathan he cannot play regularly. It’s the situation.
“Stay strong and we will find a solution. The spirit is there and will be there. Of course I have concerns. Have you seen the bench today? Four players from the academy and now we will have more. We don’t have players.”
That solution could take the form of January investment.
Man City ‘Progress’ Guéhi Interest
City were billed as rival suitors for Guéhi last month. Liverpool were still thought to retain a strong interest in the 25-year-old and appeared to be the only interested party prepared to bid in January. The European admirers of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona were thought to be only interested in a free transfer this summer.
However, should Dias and/or Gvardiol be diagnosed with long-term injuries, City would be prepared to ramp up their pursuit of Guéhi, according to BBC Sport. Guardiola’s side are still very much in the title race and remain contenders for a potential European treble.
Concerns over defensive depth is already evident from the decision to recall academy defender Max Alleyne from his loan spell at Watford. The 20-year-old had broken into the Hornets’ first team over the festive period, making six consecutive league starts which brought a trio of clean sheets.
For all of his talent, Alleyne is yet to make a senior appearance for City. Guéhi would be a more expensive recruit but brings with him the prospect of an immediate impact with long-term potential.