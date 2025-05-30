Jude Bellingham Reacts to Trent Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid Transfer
Jude Bellingham wasted no time welcoming fellow England teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid.
After months of speculation, Real Madrid finally confirmed Alexander-Arnold's transfer from Liverpool. The right back inked a six-year deal with the Spanish giants and will be with the team starting on June 1.
Alexander-Arnold might be headed to a new club, country and league, but he will have the familiar face of Bellingham to guide him along the way. In fact, the Real Madrid midfielder already publicly welcomed his good friend to the Spanish capital.
Not only did Bellingham like Real Madrid's official announcement on social media, but he shared the following post on Instagram:
"Welcome!" Bellingham wrote above a photo of himself and Alexander-Arnold celebrating together while representing the Three Lions.
The two most recently shared the pitch during England's UEFA Nations League matches against Greece and Finland back in October. Before that, they featured at Euro 2024, where England came up short in the final against Spain.
In the 12 England matches Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold have played together, the Three Lions scored 35 goals and conceded only nine. The England teammates will look to translate their success to Real Madrid, especially after such a disappointing season from Los Blancos.
Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold will get their first opportunity to win silverware together at this summer's FIFA Club World Cup. Real Madrid reportedly paid a £10 million ($13.5 million) fee to sign the ex-Liverpool defender in time for the team's first tournament under new boss Xabi Alonso.
With Real Madrid still in the middle of a defensive injury crisis, Alexander-Arnold will give the Spanish giants a major boost, as will new center back signing Dean Huijsen. Éder Militão is also hoping to be back in time to feature in the newly expanded competition.