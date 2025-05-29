Real Madrid Handed Major Injury Boost for 2025 Club World Cup
Six months after tearing his ACL, Éder Militão is reportedly gearing up to make his return at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
After a season full of defensive woes, Real Madrid are eager to get Militão back to full fitness as soon as possible. If Los Blancos want to win this summer’s newly expanded FIFA Club World Cup, they will need a backline capable of hanging with the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.
The good news for new manager Xabi Alonso is Militão has returned to team training and is nearing a fully recovery. AS report the Brazilian remains working at Valdebebas with a goal of traveling to the United States and featuring in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Militão is proceeding with caution, though, and is reportedly not rushing his return. The center back is doing what he can to avoid suffering a setback after sustaining two ACL injuries in as many years.
Even if he can only feature off the bench this summer, Militão’s return would be a huge boost for Real Madrid. Alonso will already be without the injured Ferland Mendy and Eduardo Camavinga, and will likely not have Antonio Rüdiger, Dani Carvajal and David Alaba at full strength.
Raúl Asencio and new signing Dean Huijsen could be the only first-team center backs available for the tournament and would hugely benefit from the addition of Militão into the rotation. It would also give Aurélien Tchouaméni a much-needed reprieve from his emergency center back duties.
The pressure will be on Alonso to get Real Madrid back to winning ways this summer after the team failed to win a major trophy in Carlo Ancelotti’s final campaign. The Spaniard’s job will be much easier if he has Militão leading his backline.