Jurgen Klopp, Red Bull: Is Trouble Brewing?

Jürgen Klopp’s decision to leave Liverpool in January 2024 sent shockwaves around the world, as did his choice to link up with Red Bull as the company’s head of global soccer the following October.

Publicly, Klopp has professed his love for a behind-the-scenes role that gives him the chance to build winning teams across the globe without the day-to-day pressures of management, but somebody with his elite coaching pedigree will always have fans begging for a return to the dugout.

Up to this point, a management comeback had appeared unlikely for Klopp, despite countless rumors and a wave of speculation, but reports have firmly sprinkled an element of doubt into his future with Red Bull.

What’s the Latest on Klopp’s Future?

Klopp claims to be enjoying his current role. | Marcel Engelbrecht/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

The big update comes from Austrian outlet Salzburger Nachrichten, which boasts local ties to one of the biggest clubs in the Red Bull network: RB Salzburg.

It is claimed that “tensions” are growing between Klopp and the Red Bull board over a lack of progress for its primary clubs. RB Leipzig are facing an uphill battle to qualify for the Champions League in the Bundesliga, while Salzburg’s pursuit of a 15th league title this century was soured by a humiliating elimination from the Europa League at the first hurdle.

Obviously, Klopp’s responsibility for the on-field success of those two teams is limited, but he did play a significant role in the hiring of Ole Werner as Leipzig’s manager during the summer. With things not going to plan for the Bundesliga side, questions have been asked about Klopp’s judgment.

The report goes on to add that Klopp was kept out of the manager search for another club under the Red Bull umbrella, French outfit Paris FC.

Perceived limitations over his influence on the Red Bull clubs are said to have frustrated Klopp and, crucially, have left him wondering whether he was right to step away from management.

What Has Red Bull Said?

Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff (left) has thrown his support behind Klopp. | KERSTIN JOENSSON/AFP/Getty Images

Now, here’s where it gets interesting.

Publicly, both Klopp and Red Bull have laughed off suggestions of tension. In a direct response to these latest claims, Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff told Transfermarkt: “That’s complete nonsense and totally unfounded. On the contrary, we are extremely satisfied with Jürgen Klopp’s work.”

That would appear to be the end of it, right? Wrong.

Salzburger Nachrichten goes on to question the reliability of Red Bull’s public claims. After all, it was the Austrian outlet itself that first reported on a possible role for Klopp as Red Bull’s head of global soccer in the summer of 2024, months before an agreement was confirmed and much to the frustration of the company.

A representative for Mintzlaff at the time responded to comment from the newspaper to describe the story as “nonsense,” before Klopp’s own agent went for “total nonsense” in a summary to Florian Plettenberg. Three months later, Klopp was Red Bull’s head of global soccer.

The public displays of solidarity from both Red Bull and Klopp have been frequent and firm, just like the determined dismissals of the speculation surrounding their union shortly before it proved to be true. Make of that what you will.

Could Klopp Return to Management?

Klopp remains an in-demand figure in management. | Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Once again, a battle of “he said, she said” makes it hard to know where the truth lies here.

We’ll start with the report. SN state Klopp is open to heading back into the dugout and, even though he is under contract until 2029, Red Bull would not stand in his way if Klopp proposed a parting of ways this summer, such is the growing tension between the two parties behind the scenes.

The ability to have a direct impact on a team’s on-field fortunes remains appealing to Klopp, so the story goes, and the obstacles that come with navigating a web as complex as Red Bull’s global soccer operations have left him pining for days gone by.

Now, publicly, Klopp has insisted otherwise. The German has long occupied a position on the fence, claiming to be loving his current role while also admitting he cannot rule out a return to management in future, but he has long leaned towards hanging up his baseball cap and calling time on his career in the dugout.

If Klopp does choose to make a comeback, the list of options presented to him will be incredibly long.

The Clubs Linked With Hiring Klopp

Álvaro Arbeloa (right) is under pressure at Real Madrid. | Burak Akbulut/Anadolu/Getty Images

Most of the speculation has revolved around Real Madrid. January’s firing of Xabi Alonso opened the door to Klopp which has yet to be closed despite the arrival of Álvaro Arbeloa on a long-term contract.

Surprisingly, Klopp has offered multiple public responses to the speculation. What did not come as a shock, however, were his diplomatic replies in which he continued to pledge his faith to Red Bull.

“Never say never” was Klopp’s latest confession, although the former Liverpool boss has largely done well to calm the swirling flames of speculation.

Speaking of Liverpool, reports have linked Klopp with an Anfield comeback amid pressure on the shoulders of his replacement, Arne Slot. Last season’s Premier League title triumph has been forgotten already and a massive downturn this year has seen some suggest a reunion could be on the cards.

We’ve also seen links to Chelsea and Manchester United pushed by some outlets and dismissed by others, while the German national team has long been touted as a possible landing spot. Julian Nagelsmann, himself linked with a return to club soccer, is under contract with Die Mannschaft until 2028.

Regardless of Klopp’s public stance, the links towards a management return will not subside. He is widely accepted to be one of the greatest managers of his generation and there were no concerns about his ability to hang at the highest level when he chose to step away. Offers of employment will always be thrown his way.

Are those job offers likely to be well-received? Well, that may only truly become clear once the managerial merry-go-round fully ramps up this summer.

