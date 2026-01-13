‘Something Isn’t Quite Right’—Jurgen Klopp Responds to Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid Exit, Job Links

Jürgen Klopp has cooled speculation of a move to the Bernabéu as he reflected on Real Madrid’s decision to part ways with manager Xabi Alonso.

Alonso was relieved of his duties after just seven months in charge in the aftermath of the Super Cup defeat to Barcelona, having overseen a series of poor performances and struggled to win over the entire dressing room.

Former Castilla manager Álvaro Arbeloa has been put in charge, having long been touted as a potential successor, but speculation of a move for another manager like Klopp, who just so happened to be appearing on ServusTV just hours after Alonso’s exit, persists.

Asked whether his phone has already been ringing about the job, Klopp laughed: “It actually has—though not from Madrid.

“But yes, there were definitely a few people who felt they had to contact me directly about it. First of all, I think it’s another sign that something isn’t quite right there at the moment.

A lot of managers don’t get time at Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso was one of them. pic.twitter.com/IqsdFc0qi5 — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) January 13, 2026

“If Xabi Alonso, who over the last two years in Leverkusen has shown what an outstanding coaching talent he is—and I think at his age and with the number of jobs he’s had, you can say that—is then forced to leave Madrid just six months later, it shows a few things.

“On the one hand, it shows that nowadays there’s no time anymore. On the other, the expectations at Real Madrid are obviously enormous. To make a decision like that in the heat of the moment, after losing a cup final to Barcelona yesterday, says a lot. I think we’d already been hearing rumours for a while.

“And now—I don’t know if that’s where your question was going—but this has absolutely nothing to do with me, and it didn’t trigger anything for me either, which would probably have been the follow-up question.

“I was surprised, that’s true—genuinely surprised. Then a few people messaged me, and I replied with various emojis.”

Klopp ‘Super Appreciated at Real Madrid’

Jürgen Klopp is enjoying life with Real Madrid. | Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

Klopp has been away from management since stepping down from his post at Liverpool in the summer of 2024, insisting he did not have the energy to continue on the touchline.

He soon took up a role as Red Bull’s Global Head of Soccer, but Klopp has been continuously linked with a return to management. The Real Madrid job has regularly been mentioned, so much so that Red Bull chief Oliver Mintzlaff had to publicly dismiss the speculation last month.

According to Fabrizio Romano, many inside Madrid hold Klopp in incredibly high regard, with president Florentino Pérez among his admirers, but there is nothing between the German and Los Blancos at this point.

Klopp, for his part, has admitted he may never return to management, insisting he is thoroughly enjoying a position with Red Bull which does not include the same day-to-day stress that comes with managing at the highest level.

He has, however, refused to rule out a return, although there have been no indications that he would be prepared to take up another job at this point.

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE