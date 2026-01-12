Real Madrid Name New Manager After Sudden Xabi Alonso Exit
Real Madrid cut ties with manager Xabi Alonso after less than eight months on the touchline at the biggest club in the world.
The announcement came less than 24 hours after Los Blancos suffered a 3–2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. The Spaniard was under pressure ahead of the club’s trip to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and a failure to leave with silverware seemingly cost him his job despite numerous reports pointing to a stay of execution for the tactician.
“Real Madrid C. F. communicates that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, he has decided to end his time as coach of the first team,” a statement read.
“Xabi Alonso will always have the love and admiration of all Madridistas because he is a legend of Real Madrid and has represented the values of our club at all times. Real Madrid will always be your home.
“Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and all his technical team for the work and dedication in all this time, and wishes them much luck in this new stage of their lives.”
Alonso made his grand return to the Spanish capital ahead of the 2025–26 season with the highest of expectations. The former Bayer Leverkusen boss got his new team off to a near-perfect start following the Club World Cup, tallying 13 wins in the season’s opening 14 matches.
Yet cracks began to show in November. Los Blancos only won two out of their six games that month, and carried on their poor form into December, where they suffered back-to-back defeats against Celta Vigo and Manchester City.
Real Madrid managed to string together five wins after the nightmare run, but a Clásico defeat marred the recent progress, forcing the club to make the massive decision to remove Alonso from his post.
Real Madrid Name New Manager
Just minutes after confirming Alonso’s sudden departure, Real Madrid confirmed former player Álvaro Arbeloa would be taking over immediately. The Spaniard was previously in charge of Real Madrid Castilla and now, much like Zinedine Zidane, is being tasked with leading the first team out of a slump.
“Real Madrid C. F. communicates that Álvaro Arbeloa is the new coach of the first team,” the club confirmed in an official statement.
“As a player, Álvaro Arbeloa was part of Real Madrid in one of the most successful stages of his history. He defended our shirt between 2009 and 2016, in 238 official matches. During that time he won eight titles: two European Cups, one Club World Cup, one European Super Cup, one La Liga, two Copas del Rey and one Spanish Super Cup.
“With the Spanish national team, Álvaro Arbeloa was also part of a historic era, in which he won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and two European Championships (2008 and 2012). He won 56 international caps.”
Arbeloa’s first game in charge comes on Wednesday, in the Copa del Rey round of 16 against second-tier side Albacete.