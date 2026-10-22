Jurgen Klopp Reveals Which Team He Is Supporting in Sunday’s Clasico

Jürgen Klopp has revealed he will be supporting Barcelona when he watches the Clásico this weekend, as he tends to favor the “better team” in the fierce rivalry.

Barça and Madrid face off for the first time in 2026–27, with the two due to lock horns at Camp Nou this Sunday for what promises to be blockbuster viewing.

Hansi Flick’s team can put nine points between themselves and Madrid with a win, which would also see Barça break the record for the most consecutive victories at the start of a La Liga season—they’re currently perfect through nine games and are seeking to make it 10.

José Mourinho and his men, meanwhile, are out to spoil the party and prove that they are still title contenders after a mixed start to the campaign.

Klopp Sides With Barcelona

Jürgen Klopp has had some run-ins with Real Madrid during his career. | Sven Hoppe/picture alliance/Getty Images

Matches between Barcelona and Madrid are always appointment viewing in the soccer calendar, but this particular meeting has added significance due to Mourinho’s return and the form of Ballon d’Or nominees Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé among others.

Germany manager Klopp will be among the many fans watching worldwide on Sunday, as he revealed to DAZN during halftime of Bayern Munich’s 2–2 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League.

“Of course I’ll watch El Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. I’ve watched this game at every stage of my life,” he said.

Asked about his personal preference, the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager admitted he has historically leaned more towards Barça.

“In the past, I was more of a Barcelona supporter because I was against the actions of Pepe and other Madrid defenders,” he is quoted as saying.

“Today, I support the better team. And looking at things at the moment, that is probably Barcelona.”

Jürgen Klopp Record vs. Barcelona and Real Madrid

Team Wins Draws Defeats Barcelona 1 0 1 Real Madrid 3 2 7

Klopp reportedly rejected interest from Real Madrid prior to joining Liverpool in 2015, while he went on to lose two Champions League finals (2018, 2022) to Los Blancos during his spell on Merseyside.

While he will be watching as a fan, Klopp will have a vested interest in the performance of one player on show on Sunday: Barcelona’s German forward Karim Adeyemi.

Madrid could also lineup with Antonio Rüdiger, although the German defender retired from international duty earlier this year.

Barcelona Chasing History

Lamine Yamal and Barça are red hot going into the weekend. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Should Barcelona win at home on Sunday, they will become the first team in La Liga history to win 10 consecutive matches at the start of a season.

With their 5–2 victory over Real Betis last week, Barça equalled the nine-match winning run set by Real Madrid under Miguel Muñoz at the outset of the 1968–69 campaign—a record they have the chance to surpass against their great rivals this weekend.

It has been a lightning start for Flick’s side who have averaged 4.33 goals per game so far and may quietly have their eyes on a whole host of league records this season.

Just as he was 13 years ago, Mourinho will be desperate to stop the parade.