Juventus Predicted Lineup vs. PSV Eindhoven – Champions League
Serie A giant Juventus returns to Champions League action Tuesday night to take on reigning Dutch champion PSV Eindhoven.
Juventus kicked off the 2024–25 season under new head coach Thiago Motta with two wins out of the gate. The team picked up a pair of 3–0 wins over newly-promoted side Como and Hellas Verna to get things rolling in the Motta era.
Juventus were held to two 0–0 draws against AS Roma and Empoli. As teams like Inter and Napoli have also dropped points, Juventus now sits in third place in the Italian first division ahead.
Juventus moved on from the previous defensive approach from former manager Massimiliano Allegri opting for a more attacking shape under Motta. USMNT's Weston McKennie has found minutes hard to come by so far this season, but could feature off the bench depending on how the match plays out.
Juventus Predicted Lineup vs. PSV Eindhoven (4–
2–
3–
1)
GK: Michele Di Gregorio – The Monza shot-stopper on loan at Juventus has impressed in three starts, keeping three clean sheets in league play.
RB: Pierre Kalulu – Motta could rely on Kalulu's previous experience in the Champions League with AC Milan to fortify the defense.
CB: Federico Gatti – Perhaps one of Juventus' more underrated players, Gatti has quickly become a key figure in Motta's backline.
CB: Gleison Bremer – Bremer commands the backline and faces a tough task alongside Gatti in keeping Luuk de Long off the scoresheet.
LB: Juan Cabal – The 23-year-old is all set to make his fourth appearance for Juventus in a huge match under Champions League lights.
DM: Douglas Luiz – The ex-Aston Villa player has been in one starting lineup this season. This is a perfect opportunity for Motta to hand him a start.
DM: Manuel Locatelli – Locatelli keeps his place in the middle of the park, taking on the deep-lying playmaker role.
RW: Andrea Cambiaso – The Italian international has started each game this season and was a regular starter for Motta during the 2022–23 campaign at Bologna.
AM: Teun Koopmeiners – Motta will look to give the former Atalanta player creative license in the final third to help break down PSV's defense.
LW: Kenan Yildiz – The 19-year-old has shined in the early days of the new season with two assists in four appearances.
ST: Dušan Vlahović – Juventus' talisman is off the mark in Serie A and will look to do the same in Europe.