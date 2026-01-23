Why Kai Havertz Has Given ‘Concerned’ Arsenal Fresh Headache

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz is understood to have suffered another knee injury just as he was on the cusp of recovering from his initial setback.

Havertz picked up a serious knee injury after the first weekend of the new Premier League season and suffered a setback in November which extended his time on the sidelines to the final game of 2025, when he was an unused substitute in a 4–1 win over Aston Villa.

January has featured two brief substitute cameos for Havertz, but he has gone unused on the bench in each of Arsenal’s last two fixtures. The Daily Mail put that down to yet another problem with the same knee.

It is claimed that Havertz’s appearance on the bench against Villa came far earlier than expected and he was still well away from full fitness. As he has stepped up his recovery, a fresh reaction has forced him to sit out recent matches.

Arsenal are said to be increasingly concerned by the issue, which could force them to restrict Havertz’s minutes for the foreseeable future in an attempt to manage the problem.

Impact to Arsenal’s Transfer Plans

Gabriel Jesus (left) could benefit from the news. | Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Crucially, it is said that Havertz is still training with his teammates and remains available for selection, although any minutes are expected to be limited and spread out to give his knee as much time as possible to heal.

Arsenal have coped with Havertz all season and do not currently need to dip into the transfer market to replace the German, but his absence could impact any potential outgoings.

If Havertz is not seen as a regular part of the current rotation, Mikel Arteta will be forced to choose between summer signing Viktor Gyökeres and Gabriel Jesus, who is only just back from his own serious injury and netted twice against Inter in midweek in his third start of the season.

It has been suggested that Jesus could depart Arsenal, with teams in both Brazil and Italy often linked, but the 28-year-old seems destined for a greater role in the team in the coming months with Havertz struggling.

