‘He Was My Idol’—Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Names Surprising Real Madrid Legend As Hero

Paris Saint-Germain’s Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has named former Real Madrid star Guti as his boyhood icon, while the two have since exchanged shirts.

Kvaratskhelia is one of Europe’s top attacking talents, having won the Champions League with PSG last season.

The 25-year-old broke through at Napoli, where he won Serie A, before transferring to the French capital for €80 million ($93 million) at the start of 2025.

His style as a flying wide forward with elite dribbling skills and an eye for goal have seen him compared to many of the all-time greats. However, it is Madrid’s Guti that proved an early source of inspiration for Kvaratskhelia—who even fashioned his own shirt with the playmaker’s name on it.

Kvaratskhelia: ‘Guti Was My Idol’

“When I was a kid, I loved Guti,” he told DAZN ahead of PSG’s triumphant Champions League semifinal second leg against Bayern Munich.

“You know, I used to watch his games and I really liked the way he thought about the game, the passes he made … so he was my idol. I even had a shirt that I wrote ‘Guti’ on myself with a marker, and I used to play in it. So yes, he was my idol and I respect him a lot.”

A product of La Fábrica, Guti made over 500 appearances for Real Madrid between 1995 and 2010, winning three Champions Leagues and five league titles amid an impressive haul of 15 trophies.

He was known as a mercurial playmaker, able to operate in a number of different positions, whose technical ability and eye for an assist set him apart.

Responding to Kvaratskhelia’s praise, Guti revealed that he and the PSG winger have been in contact over social media and even exchanged shirts.

He said: “We’ve had some good times together. I gave him one of my jerseys, and he gave me one of his, which I have at home. We’ve been able to talk on Instagram, and I’m very happy with the progress he’s making. There was talk that he could have come to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“I think he’s a fantastic player, very decisive with his goals, and when he feels comfortable, like he is at PSG. He’s a top player.”

PSG Star’s Real Madrid Dreams

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia helped PSG win their first Champions League title last season. | Marco Canoniero/LightRocket/Getty Images

Guti isn’t the only former Madrid star Kvaratskhelia has idolised. During Euro 2024, he told reporters ahead of a match between Georgia and Portugal that Cristiano Ronalo was his “boyhood idol.”

He explained: “I always dreamt of playing with him. He does not play in Europe anymore, so I’m so glad to have this chance to play against him.”

Meanwhile, back in 2023 before his move to PSG, Kvaratskhelia’s father revealed that his son grew up a Real Madrid fan.

He said: “Khvicha always dreamed and still dreams of playing for Real Madrid. I'm sure of that ... “In my family, everyone is a Real Madrid fan, except me.”

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