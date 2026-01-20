‘I Didn’t Like’—Kylian Mbappe Bites Back at Bernabeu Boos, Vinicius Jr Criticism

Kylian Mbappé has admitted he understands why Real Madrid fans are booing the team, but insisted those vocal critics are wrong to target specific players.

Frustration around the Bernabéu has been high all season, but tensions have ramped up since the Super Cup defeat to Barcelona and the departure of manager Xabi Alonso. The 2–0 win over Levante was played amid a chorus of deafening boos from the stands.

Among those to face particular animosity from the stands were Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Dean Huijsen, who are all accused of falling short of expectations this season.

“The booing ... I think I understand it,” Mbappé confessed. “I get it.

“Before I was a footballer, I was a young man, and when I wasn’t happy, I’d talk badly about the players, and if I was at the stadium, I’d boo. I understand it because we’re not doing things right.

“What I didn’t like was that ... if they’re going to boo, it should be the whole squad. You shouldn’t single out one player. We’re playing poorly as a team, and we have the character to change this on the pitch. I don’t see the Real Madrid fans as being against us. They’re angry, and I’m sure they’ll come back to support us.”

Mbappé: No Doubts Over Vinicius, Bellingham

Vinicius Junior (left) and Jude Bellingham (right) have both been targeted. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Mbappé, who also offered a passionate defense of Alonso, is one of very few players to have avoided strong criticism this season at Madrid. The Frenchman has struck 30 goals in 26 games, while Vinicius is second in the scoring charts with a comparatively measly six.

Vinicius’s underwhelming form, coupled with his expiring contract, have seen him targeted by a number of Madrid fans, but Mbappé was adamant their treatment of the Brazilian has been unfair.

“Of course, it’s not Vini’s fault,” he continued. “It’s the fault of the entire squad. That’s all I have to say to the fans.

“Let them boo the whole team. We have to accept it, it’s our job. We know that. But we can’t single out a few and say it’s their fault. It’s everyone’s fault. At Real Madrid, there are moments like this, and we have to change that.

“Vini, like everyone, is a human being. He’s a fantastic player. He’s an incredible guy, I’m lucky to know him and I’m very fond of him. We have to protect him better so he’s not alone against everyone. He’s not alone at Real Madrid. We’re all with him. If he’s at his best, he’s one of the best in the world.”

On Bellingham, who has also faced his own personal chorus of boos, Mbappé added: “No one doubts Bellingham’s quality.

“He has so much potential. When he’s fit, he’s one of the best in the world. It’s tough, for everyone. We can accept that the fans aren’t happy. But they should boo everyone, it’s not about Jude’s foul or one player in particular.

“It’s our job to change the situation. We won in the league and now we have to keep going in the Champions League. If the fans see that we’re putting in the effort, that we’re playing well, they’ll be back with us.”

