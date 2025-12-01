Kylian Mbappe Fires Bold Real Madrid Warning As La Liga Title Race Heats Up
Kylian Mbappé called for Real Madrid to “show who [they] are as a team” after the club dropped points for the third consecutive La Liga match.
The Spanish giants thought they put their poor form behind them when they picked up a 4–3 win against Olympiacos midweek, but their attacking woes came back with a vengeance on Sunday evening. Real Madrid only managed a 1–1 draw with 18th-place Girona.
Los Blancos’ lone goal from the clash came from the spot, where Mbappé converted a penalty kick to snag a point for his side at the Estadi Montilivi. The disappointing result allowed Barcelona to take top spot in the La Liga standings.
Following the lackluster performance, Mbappé took to social media to fire off a strong message amid Real Madrid’s three-game winless streak in the Spanish top-fight.
“Absolutely not the result we wanted tonight,” the Frenchman posted on Instagram. “But the league is still on and very long. We need to change this dynamic and show who we are as a team.”
Mbappé Joins Cristiano Ronaldo in Exclusive Real Madrid Club
There were virtually no positives to come out of Real Madrid’s draw on Sunday evening other than Mbappé’s continued blistering start to 2025–26. The France international has now found the back of the net 14 times in as many La Liga matches this season.
The successful spot kick was Mbappé’s 60th goal in 2025; the superstar forward has scored 53 goals for Real Madrid and seven for France. The only other player in club history to score 53 goals in a calendar year is Cristiano Ronaldo, who achieved the feat five times.
Still, the personal milestone will not mean much to Mbappé given the team’s current circumstances. What was a five-point gap ahead of Barcelona atop the table has now turned into a one-point deficit for Xabi Alonso’s men.
Plus, the Spanish giants are under threat from third-place VIllarreal and fourth-place Atlético Madrid. Should Los Blancos stumble against Athletic Club on Wednesday, they could find themselves down in fourth place.