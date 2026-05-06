Kylian Mbappe Facts: Amazing Things You Didn’t Know About the Real Madrid Superstar

Kylian Mbappé is still in his 20s, yet he has already achieved more than most players in the world of soccer.

A World Cup champion in 2018, once the most expensive teenage transfer in history and a prolific goal-scoring record breaker for Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, Mbappé has firmly established himself as a global icon—and one of the greatest forwards to ever play the beautiful game.

Here, Sports Illustrated explores Mbappé’s rise to stardom and remarkable career—from his personal life to his achievements on the field, and even the legends who inspired him—through 25 fascinating facts.

How many of these Mbappé facts did you already know?

Early Life Facts About Mbappé

Soccer runs in Mbappé’s blood. | IMAGO/Panoramic

1. Kylian Mbappé was born on Dec. 20, 1998, in the Paris suburb of Bondy, France.

2. Athleticism runs in his family. His father, Wilfried, worked as a soccer coach, while his mother, Fayza Lamari, was a former French international handball player.

3. Mbappé’s soccer journey began early at AS Bondy, the local club where his father coached. He joined their youth setup at just 6 years old.

4. He comes from a soccer-oriented family. His younger brother, Ethan, is also a professional player, while his adopted older brother, Jirès Kembo Ekoko, enjoyed a career in the professional game.

5. Growing up, Mbappé was a devoted Real Madrid fan, and during his teenage years he learned to speak Spanish fluently.

Career Facts About Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé joined Real Madrid in 2024. | Cesar Ortiz/Soccrates/Getty Images

6. Mbappé joined AS Monaco’s academy in 2013 at just 14 years old, and made his senior debut two years later at 16—becoming the club’s youngest-ever first-team player, surpassing Thierry Henry’s long-standing record.

7. In 2017, he completed a blockbuster move to Paris Saint-Germain on an initial loan which became permanent 12 months later for around $200 million, making him the most expensive teenager in soccer history.

8. Over the course of seven seasons in Paris, Mbappé cemented his legacy by becoming PSG’s all-time leading scorer, netting 256 goals for the club.

9. During his time at PSG, the teammate he shared the pitch with most often was Marquinhos, with the pair appearing together 235 times.

10. Mbappé made an immediate impact after joining Real Madrid in 2024, scoring 44 goals in his debut season—the highest tally ever recorded by a player in their first year at the club.

Facts About Mbappé’s Personal Life

Kylian Mbappé has plenty of off-field interests. | IMAGO/PRESSE SPORTS

11. Kylian Mbappé is a devoted Christian.

12. He ranks among the most followed individuals on Instagram worldwide, with more than 130 million followers.

13. Mbappé has a strong connection with NBA superstar LeBron James and has been photographed with the Los Angeles Lakers icon multiple times.

14. A passionate car lover, Mbappé owns a collection of around eight luxury vehicles, including standout models like the Ferrari 488 Pista and the Mercedes V-Class.

15. Beyond his soccer career, Mbappé is deeply committed to philanthropy. He founded the “Kylian Mbappé Foundation,” which supports disadvantaged children in France and Africa.

Fun Facts About Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé is among France's all-time top scorers. | Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

16. Cristiano Ronaldo has long been Mbappé’s idol; as a child, his bedroom walls were covered with posters of the Portuguese star.

17. When he was young, Mbappé spent a week on trial at Chelsea and appeared in a single match for the club against Charlton Athletic.

18. Mbappé speaks with his paternal grandmother, Christine Mbappé, on the phone before every game.

19. Mbappé’s favorite singer is the late Charles Aznavour, often referred to as France’s Frank Sinatra and known for his distinctive vibrato tenor voice.

20. His favorite dish is pasta carbonara.

Records and Achievements

Kylian Mbappé has broken plenty of records already. | Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

21. Mbappé holds the joint record for the most goals scored in World Cup knockout matches (round of 16 through the final), with eight—level with Ronaldo.

22. He is also the youngest player to score a hat trick in a World Cup final, netting three goals against Argentina in 2022 at 23 years, 11 months and 28 days old.

23. During his time at PSG, he won the Ligue 1 Golden Boot a record six straight seasons from 2018 to 2024.

24. Mbappé is the only player to have been named Ligue 1 Player of the Year in five consecutive seasons.

25. He has recorded more away hat tricks than any other player in UEFA Champions League history.

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