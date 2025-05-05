Kylian Mbappe Hits Back at Robert Lewandowski in La Liga Goalscoring Race
The La Liga goalscoring race is heating up between Kylian Mbappé and Robert Lewandowski ahead of El Clásico.
With only four games remaining in the 2024–25 La Liga season, Real Madrid and Barcelona are still battling for the Spanish crown. The rivals' best goalscorers are also in pursuit of the Pichichi Trophy, awarded to La Liga's golden boot winner.
Lewandowski looked to have the Pichichi race all-but wrapped up thanks to Barcelona's ferocious attack. The Catalans have scored a league-high 91 goals so far this season, and 25 have come from the Poland international. Plus, Mbappé failed to find the back of the net in La Liga throughout the entirety of April.
Lewandowski's recent hamstring injury, though, allowed Mbappé to close the gap atop the La Liga scoring charts. The Frenchman broke his recent La Liga goal-drought this past weekend, bagging a brace in Real Madrid's 3–2 victory over Celta Vigo.
Now, the 26-year-old is closing in on Lewandowski right when Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to clash in what could be a title-deciding El Clásico.
Check out the Pichichi race between Lewandowski and Mbappé after Matchweek 34:
Player
Club
Goals
Appearances
Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
25
31
Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid
24
30
Mbappé now has 24 goals to his name in his debut La Liga campaign. The Frenchman is just one goal away from tying Lewandowski's 25-goal haul. Both players are also almost level on appearances, with the Barcelona striker playing just one more game than Mbappé this season.
No other player in La Liga has hit the 20-goal mark this season; the closest player behind Lewandowski and Mbappé in the La Liga goalscoring race is Osasuna's Ante Budimir, who has bagged 18 league goals in the 2024–25 campaign.
While Lewandowski and Mbappé will be focused on winning La Liga with their respective teams, they also are both within striking distance of the significant individual achievement. Should Real Madrid fail to overcome Barcelona in the La Liga title race, the Pichichi Trophy would be a solid consolation prize for Mbappé.
Lewandowski, on the other hand, would become the first player since Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to claim the award in multiple seasons; the 36-year-old previously won the Pichichi Trophy in Barcelona's 2022–23 campaign.
Before either player can look ahead to silverware, though, they first must prepare to face off at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on May 11.