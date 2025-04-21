How Many Games Will Robert Lewandowski Miss for Barcelona With Hamstring Injury?
The aftermath of Barcelona's dramatic comeback victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga wasn't as kind for the Catalans, with the confirmation that Robert Lewandowski's hamstring injury will require him to spend a spell on the sidelines.
Lewandowski suffered the injury trying to recover a ball in the second half of the game vs. Celta Vigo. The striker immediately grabbed at his hamstring and although he tried to continue playing, minutes later he fell to the ground and had to be substituted.
Barcelona released a statement saying, "Tests carried out this Sunday have confirmed that first-team player Robert Lewandowski has an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left thigh. His return to team training will depend on how the injury progresses."
With less than a month-and-a-half left to go in the season and Barcelona currently fighting for a treble, the injury to their leading goalscorer comes at the worst possible time. But how many games will Lewandowski miss for Barça?
Barcelona didn't offer a clear timeline for how long Lewandowski is expected to be sidelined, but reports coming from Spain indicate that it's likely he's out for two to three weeks.
The Polish striker will certainly miss Tuesday's La Liga match vs. Mallorca, but more crucially, there's little hope for him to be ready for El Clásico vs. Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey Final on Saturday, April 26.
Furthermore, Lewandowski will almost surely miss at least the first leg of the Champions League semifinals vs. Inter Milan on Apr. 30, plus the May 3 La Liga matchup vs. Real Valladolid.
The hope is that Lewandowski can make his return to the pitch for the pivotal second leg vs. Inter on May 6, but even that might be considered optimistic. If that the 36-year-old striker isn't back then, his target return match would be the home La Liga El Clásico vs. Real Madrid on May 11, a game that's shaping up to be a title-decider for the crown of Spain's top-flight.
Ferran Torres has been deployed as a striker on many occasions this season and he's the most likely candidate to replace Lewandowski in the lineup. However, it'll be hard to fill the shoes of the man that's scored 40 goals across all competitions for Barcelona this season, leading the La Liga golden boot race and only two goals behind in the top goalscorer in the Champions League this season.
Lewandowski's injury is a big blow for Barcelona, who now must navigate the most crucial part of their season without their talisman leading the line.