La Liga Title Race: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid Next Four Games After Matchweek 34
With only four games remaining in the 2024–25 season, Barcelona and Real Madrid are pulling away from Atlético Madrid in the La Liga title race.
Up until April, the fight for the Spanish crown looked like it would come down to a photo-finish between Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid. All three sides took turns leading La Liga and often had just one or two points separating them atop the table.
Over the last month, though, Atlético Madrid saw themselves fall out of the title race. Diego Simeone's men have dropped points in five of their last eight league matches, most recently against Alavés in a goalless draw, and now sit 12 points behind Barcelona.
The Catalans, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten La Liga run in 2025. Even with a heavily rotated side this weekend, Barcelona still managed a 2–1 victory over Real Valladolid. Real Madrid responded with a 3–2 victory over Celta Vigo to keep the pressure on their bitter rivals.
La Liga Standings
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1.
Barcelona
79
34
2.
Real Madrid
75
34
3.
Atlético Madrid
67
34
Here's how the remaining four league games of the La Liga title contenders look like.
Barcelona's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
Five days after Barcelona play the second leg of their Champions League semifinals tie with Inter Milan, they return to La Liga action for the biggest game of the season: El Clásico. The Catalans have won all three meetings against Real Madrid this season and could all-but claim the Spanish crown if they make it four in a row.
Then, Barcelona are headed to RCDE Stadium to take on Espanyol. Although Manolo González's men managed to defeat Real Madrid back in February, they have not walked away with a victory against Barcelona in over seven years. Villarreal should also give Hansi Flick's squad little problems considering they conceded five goals the last time they faced Barcelona.
Beyond Real Madrid, the biggest test remaining for Barcelona are Athletic Bilbao. Led by Nico Williams, Los Leones have the attacking firepower to give the Catalans' depleted backline some trouble, but the match might not matter in the end; after all, it is highly possible Barcelona will have already won La Liga ahead of the final matchday.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, May 11: 10: 15 a.m. ET/3:15 p.m. GMT
Real Madrid
Thurs, May 15: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT
Espanyol
Sun, May 18: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Villarreal
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Athletic Bilbao
Real Madrid's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
Despite their stumbles in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid have won their last four La Liga matches to keep the pressure on Barcelona atop the table. Los Blancos must continue their winning streak and take home all three points in El Clásico, though, to keep their silverware hopes alive.
Real Madrid will like their odds against their remaining three opponents. Not only did Los Blancos previously defeat Mallorca 3–0 in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals in January, but they also put four goals past Sevilla the month prior. Real Sociedad, meanwhile, have just one victory over Real Madrid across all competitions in the last five years.
Still, if Real Madrid cannot defeat Barcelona on May 11, then their final three matches will likely not matter in the grand scheme of the La Liga title race.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sun, May 11: 10:15 a.m. ET/3:15 p.m. GMT
Barcelona
Wed, May 14: 3:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. GMT
Mallorca
Sun, May 18: 1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. GMT
Sevilla
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Real Sociedad
Atletico Madrid's Next Five La Liga Fixtures
Atlético Madrid's La Liga title hopes have vanished over the last two months. Even if Simeone's men win their remaining four matches, they have virtually no chance at winning La Liga. In fact, if Barcelona record even a point against Real Madrid next week, Atlético Madrid are mathematically eliminated from the title race.
Los Colchoneros will still want to put together a strong end to the season ahead of this summer's FIFA Club World Cup. Atlético Madrid will need better performances from Julián Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann if they want to make it past Real Sociedad and Osasuna, especially since the former held Simeone's men to a 1–1 draw earlier in the season.
Real Betis pose an even bigger threat to Atlético Madrid; after all, both Barcelona and Real Madrid dropped points against Ernesto Valverde's squad in the last two months. When Los Colchoneros make the trip to Girona a week later, the end result will likely be nothing more than a consolation prize should they collect all three points on the final matchday of the season.
Date and Kick-Off Time
Opponent
Sat, May 10: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT
Real Sociedad
Thurs, May 15: 1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. GMT
Osasuna
Sun, May 18: 1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. GMT
Real Betis
Sun, May 25: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Girona