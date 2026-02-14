Kylian Mbappe Injury Setback Overshadows Big Name Returns for Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Álvaro Arbeloa welcomed back long-term absentees Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rüdiger to his XI on Saturday, but was forced to leave leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappé on the bench due to an injury setback.

The France international was a doubt in the build-up to Real Madrid’s clash with Real Sociedad after sitting out of two training sessions this past week with lingering discomfort from the knee injury he suffered back in December. Arbeloa insisted Mbappé “is fine” in his prematch press conference, but his starting lineup says otherwise.

The 27-year-old did not get the nod at the Bernabéu, signaling a larger concern with his fitness than perhaps the Spanish boss was prepared to admit. Gonzalo García instead starts in Mbappé’s place alongside Vinicius Junior up top.

Los Blancos will now be without their most dangerous attacker when the opening whistle sounds. Mbappé has scored 38 goals across all competitions this season, the only player on the team to reach double digits so far in 2025–26.

Kylian Mbappé has been Real Madrid’s best player this season. | Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Although Real Madrid will miss Mbappé, they will be relieved to have Alexander-Arnold and Rüdiger back in defense. The former makes his first start since he suffered a hamstring injury in the club’s 3–0 victory over Athletic Club on Dec. 3, and will hope to inject some much-needed creativity to his side’s attack.

Rüdiger, meanwhile, is back in action for the first time since the Spanish Super Cup semifinals back on Jan. 8. The veteran center back starts alongside Dean Huijsen, giving Raúl Asencio, who has been playing through injury, a well-earned break.

All eyes will be on the two defenders on Saturday as they look to help silence a Real Sociedad attack that has found the back of the net in its last 12 matches across all competitions.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs. Real Sociedad

Trent Alexander-Arnold makes his first start in 73 days. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid starting XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rüdiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Camavinga; Güler, Gonzalo, Vinicius Junior.

Substitutes: Andriy Lunin (GK), Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Fran García, Raúl Asencio, César Palacios, Dani Ceballos, Jorge Cestero, Brahim Díaz, Franco Mastantuono, Kylian Mbappé.

