Kylian Mbappe Snubbed for Lionel Messi by Champions League Rival
Marseille captain Leonardo Balerdi refused to call Kylian Mbappé the best player in the world, giving the crown to Lionel Messi instead.
Real Madrid kick off their 2025–26 Champions League campaign against Marseille, an opponent Mbappé knows well from his days in Ligue 1. The 26-year-old scored 10 goals in 16 appearances against the French outfit while representing Monaco and Paris-Saint Germain.
Now, Mbappé gets the chance to once again face off against Marseille, this time in a white shirt. The France international comes into the Champions League fixture in sublime form, recording eight goal contributions in his last six appearances for both club and country.
Mbappé also surpassed Thierry Henry to become France’s second all-time leading goalscorer during the September international break. Yet when Balerdi was asked if the Real Madrid superstar is the best player in the world right now, he was quick to deny the claim.
“No, until Messi retires, Messi will be the best player in the world,” Balerdi said to Téléfoot ahead of Marseille’s clash with Real Madrid.
Messi is currently in pursuit of back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP awards as he hopes to lead Inter Miami to their first MLS Cup. Despite missing time due to injury, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has tallied 27 goals and 10 assists this season.
“But I’m sure Kylian is one of the best in the world, too. He’s been proving it for years, and this year he’s also at a great level,” Balerdi added.
Mbappé, who has 55 career goals on Europe’s biggest stage, needs just two more to continue his ascent up the Champions League all-time scorers list. Ruud van Nistelrooy is the next legendary striker the ex-PSG star is set to overtake, and he can do so with a brace against Marseille.
Then, Mbappé would move into a tie with former Bayern Munich player Thomas Müller for joint-sixth all-time. If he manages a hat trick on Tuesday evening, he will take sole possession of that position.
Beyond his own personal milestones, though, Mbappé will be focused on helping Real Madrid secure three points in their Champions League opener. After a disappointing quarterfinals exit last season, Los Blancos will want to hit the ground running in their first European campaign under Xabi Alonso.