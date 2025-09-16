UEFA Champions League Predictions: 9/16
After months and months of ancitipation, the Champions League is back—with the second iteration of the extended league phase that replaced the old style group stage.
UEFA were quick to label their change of format a success in the aftermath of its conclusion earlier this year, although some will continue to raise debate over the excessive demands that are being put on players.
Nevertheless, the 36 participating teams are in for another eight-game slog that will only eliminate a third of the competition, with the knockout playoff round offering salvation for potentially those that underperform during the initial phase, as eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain did last term.
Gameweek 1 is scheduled a little differently to the rest, with 18 games played over three days, as opposed to two. Thus, we can kick back for the entire midweek and enjoy the finest club competition on earth play out its traditional mayhem.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s predictions for the opening matchday—Tuesday’s action, specifically— of the league phase.
Athletic Club vs. Arsenal
Kickoff time: 5.45 p.m. BST / 12.45 p.m / 9.45 a.m.
Premier League bridesmaids Arsenal are among those first up on Tuesday, as they start their campaign in Bilbao against Athletic Club. Quarterfinalists and semifinalists in back-to-back years, the Gunners are aiming to go at least one better in 2025–26.
They have started the new campaign in fine fettle, armed with new signings Viktor Gyökeres, Eberechi Eze and Martín Zubimendi among others, but face a tough task against an Athletic side who boast long-term target Nico Williams.
Nevertheless, Mikel Arteta will be confident of picking up a morale-boosting win.
Prediction: Athletic Club 1–3 Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven vs. Union Saint-Gilloise
Arsenal secured a record-breaking victory over PSV Eindhoven on their way to the semis earlier this year, but the Dutch side enter the new season having retained their Eredivisie crown. They begin with a potential banana skin on home soil against Belgian Pro League leaders Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, who are Champions League debutants.
PSV can be electrifying on their own patch but often flatter to deceive in European competition—that could be all USG need to steal a valuable point on the road.
Prediction: PSV Eindhoven 1–1 Union Saint-Gilloise
Benfica vs. Qarabag
Benfica are two-time winners, but their last triumph arrived in 1962, and they haven’t been able to compete with the continent’s supreme forces in contemporary times. Still, many will expect them to be okay at home against Qarabağ on Tuesday night.
Don’t expect it to be walkover, though, with Qarabağ’s experience of playing at the highest level helping them to be a sterner outfit to beat each and every year.
Prediction: Benfica 1–0 Qarabağ
Juventus vs. Borussia Dortmund
Juventus haven’t been a major player in this competition in a while, and their league phase begins by welcoming Borussia Dortmund to Turin.
The Germans tend to punch above their weight in Europe, evidenced by the fact they’ve appeared in two finals since 2012. There’s work to do to return Dortmund to the heights of Jurgen Klopp’s tenure in charge, but the same can be said for Juve—they are no longer the dominant force of Italian football and instead find themselves fighting to finish inside the top four.
With quality players on show for both sides, expect goals.
Prediction: Juventus 2–1 Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid vs. Marseille
Real Madrid were humbled by Arsenal last season but look like a rejuvenated force under Xabi Alonso’s watch, and Kylian Mbappé faces up against familiar French opposition in the form of Marseille on Matchday 1.
The Frenchman could line up alongside Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo in a devastating front three, but injuries in defence means Alonso’s charges won’t be taking anything for granted at the Bernabeu.
Prediction: Real Madrid 2–0 Marseille
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Villarreal
Thomas Frank has enjoyed a promising start to his Tottenham Hotspur tenure, and he’s preparing for his first Champions League game in management. An entertaining Villarreal side with plenty of Premier League experience are Spurs’ first opponents of the league phase.
The Lilywhites’ resounding 3–0 win over West Ham United at the weekend sets them up perfectly for a home tie in Europe—the last time Spurs competed on the continental stage was when they defeated Manchester United 1–0 to win the Europa League final.
Villarreal boast former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pépé among their ranks, and he’s made an impressive start to the season—so much so that he was La Liga’s Player of the Month for August. Keep an eye on him.
Prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Villarreal
