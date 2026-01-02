LA Galaxy Receive Heartbreaking Update on Riqui Puig’s Return—Report
The LA Galaxy could be without superstar Riqui Puig for the foreseeable future, as the midfielder is reportedly set to undergo knee surgery ahead of the 2026 MLS season.
The Athletic’s Tom Bogert reported the 26-year-old will undergo an operation on the same knee he had surgery on in 2024, after tearing his ACL in the 2024 MLS Cup Western Conference final against the Seattle Sounders.
The former Barcelona academy graduate, who could only watch as his side went on to win MLS Cup that year, did not feature in 2025 as he continued to recover from the initial ACL injury and surgery. However, Puig returned to some elements of training in July.
Without their star, the Galaxy struggled through the opening stages of the season, losing 12 of their first 16 games and drawing only four before picking up their first win in June. They finished the season 14th in the Western Conference, 11 points short of the MLS Cup playoffs.
The initial plan for Puig’s return set out a timeline for the fall of 2025 and, had the Galaxy reached that point, potential inclusion in the 2025 postseason. Instead, the club opted to keep him on the sidelines after being eliminated from playoff contention.
There has been no indication of what the adjusted timeline for Puig’s return could be, but losing him for another significant period could set the Galaxy up for another challenging season under manager Gregg Vanney.
In 2024, Puig found himself among MLS MVP contenders, scoring 13 goals and 15 assists in 39 regular-season games before adding another four goals and three assists in four postseason appearances.
LA Galaxy Enjoying Strong Offseason Ahead of 2026 Debut
The news of Puig’s surgery dampens the mood on an otherwise solid offseason for the Galaxy so far.
After conceding 66 goals as the worst defensive team in the Western Conference, the club signed two-time MLS Defender of the Year finalist in center back Jakob Glesnes from the Supporters’ Shield-winning Philadelphia Union. They also brought in versatile center back and defensive midfielder Justin Haak, previously of New York City FC, in free agency.
At the same time, there is hope that Joseph Paintsil can continue the strong form he showed with 10 goals and two assists in 25 games after missing the start of last season. Christian Ramírez, meanwhile, looks to improve on his four goals in 25 appearances in his first season with the club.
Without Puig, the Galaxy would be missing their heartbeat in midfield. Should they look to replace him, general manager Will Kuntz would need to open up space from his superstar’s $5,125,000 per- year salary and find a new talent in the January window.
The Galaxy open the 2026 MLS regular season on Feb. 22 at home against New York City FC.