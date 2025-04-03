When Is Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: Remaining El Clasico Games in 2025 Season
Real Madrid and Barcelona's paths could cross three more times by the end of the 2024–25 season as the two rivals battle for silverware in three different competitions.
Every year, fans are guaranteed at least two Clásico matches when Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in La Liga. This season, though, the two rivals also met in the Spanish Super Cup final and are set to clash in the Copa del Rey final as well.
Plus, they still must play out their second league El Clásico at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. There could also be a reality in which Real Madrid and Barcelona headline the Champions League final.
Barcelona have demolished Real Madrid this season so far, outscoring Carlo Ancelotti's men 9–2 across their two Clásico matches. Los Blancos still have several opportunities for revenge, though, in the coming two months.
Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to clash in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, Apr. 26. The two sides will face off at the Estadio De La Cartuja in Sevilla, and the winner will get to lift the oldest trophy in Spanish soccer.
Then, two weeks later, the rivals will meet once again in La Liga on Sunday, May 11. After Matchweek 29, only three points separate Barcelona and Real Madrid atop the table, which means El Clásico could decide who ultimately wins La Liga.
There could be a third remaining El Clásico should the two Spanish giants make it to the Champions League final on Saturday, May 31. Real Madrid would have to get past Arsenal in the quarterfinals and then PSG or Aston Villa in the semifinals to punch their tickets to Munich. Barcelona, meanwhile, would have to defeat Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals and then either Bayern Munich or Inter Milan in the semifinals.
If the stars align, it could be the first El Clásico Champions League final in history.
Take a look at the full schedule for the remaining El Clásico matches this season:
Match
Competition
Date and Kick-off Time
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
Copa del Rey final
Sat, Apr. 26: 2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. GMT
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
La Liga
Sun, May 11: 11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
*Possible Champions League final*
Sat, May 31: TBD
By the end of the 2024–25 season, Real Madrid and Barcelona could have played one another five times in four different competitions.