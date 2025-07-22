La Masia Graduate Turned Chelsea Star Gives Verdict on Marcus Rashford Transfer
Marc Cucurella has plenty of experience sharing the pitch with Marcus Rashford and he knows exactly what he can bring to the table in his new endeavor with Barcelona.
The Chelsea left back is currently enjoying some time off after conquering the Club World Cup with the Blues. During an interview session with Jijantes at Campus Marc Cucurella in Barcelona, he was asked to give his opinion in Barça’s newest reinforcement.
“Good, Good. I like him [Rashford],” Cucurella said. “Physically, I think he’ll do very well in La Liga. He’s very fast and the pace of the leagues is very different. He’s coming off always playing there [Premier League], he’s used to it.”
“Here [La Liga], I think he’ll notice that the pace is a little bit inferior than there [Premier League], so I think he can do a lot of good work.”
Cucurella is a product of Barcelona’s famous La Masia. Although he never made his debut for the Catalans, he played three seasons in La Liga with Eibar and Getafe before making his move to the Premier League with Brighton.
Rashford’s move to Barcelona has been met with contrasting opinions. However, one of the best left backs in the game believes the former Manchester United player has what it takes to thrive in Spain.
With both Chelsea and Barcelona playing in the Champions League next season, Cucurella couldn't hide his desire of facing his boyhood club—with an interesting caveat.
“I would love it, truly,” Cucurella admitted. “But at Stamford Bridge, playing at Montjuic [Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys] isn’t motivating. [The Camp Nou] will still be in construction, that’s not motivating. I’d forbid that. Playing at a stadium that’s not finished construction takes away all the emotion from the ground.”