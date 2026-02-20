LAFC vs. Inter Miami: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Just 78 days after being crowned MLS Cup champions in Fort Lauderdale’s December heat, Inter Miami kick off the 2026 MLS season with a clash against heavyweight rivals LAFC.

Lionel Messi, Son Heung-min, Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suárez, Germán Berterame, Stephen Eustáquio and Denis Bouanga will be the star attractions for the 70,000 fans who are expected to cram into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

For Miami, 2026 is about defending MLS Cup and chasing other trophies, including the Concacaf Champions Cup. For LAFC, the focus zones in on continued growth under new manager Marc Dos Santos, while also targeting similar championship aspirations across all competitions.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the headline match of MLS opening weekend.

What Time Does LAFC vs. Inter Miami Kick Off?

Location : Los Angeles, California

: Los Angeles, California Stadium : Los Angeles Coliseum

: Los Angeles Coliseum Date : Saturday, Feb. 21

: Saturday, Feb. 21 Kick-off Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

LAFC vs. Inter Miami Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Results)

LAFC : 3 wins

: 3 wins Inter Miami : 2 wins

: 2 wins Draws: 0

Current Form (All Competitions inc. friendlies)

LAFC (WDWDW) Inter Miami (DWLWW) Real España 1–6 LAFC Barcelona SC 2–2 Inter Miami LAFC 1–1 NYCFC Atlético Nacional 1–2 Inter Miami LAFC 3-0. San Jose Earthquakes Alianza Lima 3–0 Inter Miami LAFC 2–2 Portland Timbers Inter Miami 3–1 Vancouver Whitecaps LAFC 1–0 Orange County FC Inter Miami 5–1 New York City FC

How to Watch LAFC vs. Inter Miami on TV

Country Channel/Stream Worldwide MLS on Apple TV

LAFC Team News

Denis Bouanga (left) and Son Heung-min (right) are set for their first full season together. | Shaun Clark/Getty Images

LAFC is once more expected to be one of MLS’ best teams in 2026, particularly as they will have a full season out of Son. He grabbed 16 goals and assists in just 13 outings following his summer 2025 move from Tottenham Hotspur, and his relationship with Bouanga could flourish further still.

The Black and Gold have already been in competitive action, spanking Honduran side Real España 6–1 in the Concacaf Champions Cup, and they are likely to field a similar team against Miami as Dos Santos opted to go full strength in order to lay down a marker.

David Martínez should partner Son and Bouanga in a front three, with Eustáquio, Mark Delgado and USMNT-capped Tim Tillman operating in midfield.

LAFC will be without center back Aaron Long, who continues work his way back from an Achilles’ tendon rupture, and new signing Jacob Shaffelburg—he’s recovering from surgery on a hernia.

LAFC Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami

LAFC have strength in forward areas. | FotMob

LAFC predicted lineup vs. Inter Miami (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Palencia, Porteous, Tafari, Hollingshead; Eustáquio, Delgado; Martínez, Tillman, Bouanga; Son.

Inter Miami Team News

Lionel Messi has found plenty of success against LAFC in the past. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Inter Miami’s core has been broken up by the retirements of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, and there could be at least four different starters from the team that beat Vancouver to win the 2025 MLS Cup final.

A major talking point heading into the season opener is the status of Messi, who enters his third full MLS season after winning back-to-back league MVP awards and the 2025 MLS Golden Boot. The 38-year-old suffered a hamstring strain during Miami’s final preseason game with Ecuador’s Barcelona SC and was initially doubtful for the opener.

However, he returned to training on Wednesday and is expected to be available for the trip to LA. Just how involved he may be remains up in the air.

Miami will not be able to turn to new full back Sergio Reguilón, who injured his knee in the first preseason game and is out indefinitely, but could hand competitive debuts to 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Dayne St. Clair, center back Micael, center midfielder David Ayala and Berterame, who has arrived from Monterrey to lead the line.

Inter Miami’s side looks very different to the 2025 version. | FotMob

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs. LAFC (4-2-3-1): St. Clair; Fray, Falcón, Micael, Allen; Ayala, De Paul; Allende, Messi, Silvetti, Berterame.

LAFC vs. Inter Miami Score Prediction

The first match of the season always brings some mistakes for any team and even sides as stacked as LAFC and Miami are likely to make a few themselves. While Miami has Messi and the excitement of returning to play after winning MLS Cup, the immense travel and mixed preseason results may already be taking their toll.

Given those circumstances and LAFC's confidence-boosting Champions Cup win in midweek to sharpen their competitive spirits, the opening match could fall the way of the Western Conference giants.

Prediction: LAFC 3–2 Inter Miami

