Lamine Yamal Sets Outrageous Record With Barcelona La Liga Title
Lamine Yamal continues to astound and amaze this season after helping seal Barcelona's latest trophy of the season. The teenager has now won five major trophies in his career: the Euros with Spain, one Copa del Rey, one Spanish Super Cup and two La Liga trophies with Barcelona. The latter a historic feat, never seen before in the history of Spain's top-flight.
The celebrations of Barcelona's La Liga title are still going strong with the Catalan city basking in the completion of a domestic treble. Hansi Flick's side will take the pitch on Sunday vs. Villarreal as newly-crowned champions and the party will undoubtedly continue then when the team to bids farewell to the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
However, for almost one hour of Thursday's match vs. Espanyol, the scenario was set for Barcelona to have to postpone their celebrations. When the game was at its most tense, Lamine Yamal delivered his latest moment of magic, cutting inside from the wing and curling a perfect shot into the top corner for a breathtaking, title-clinching goal.
Yamal later extended his lead as the assists leader in La Liga when he set up Fermín López's stoppage time goal. The 17-year-old star stepped up once again to secure the league title for Barcelona.
Yamal became the first player in La Liga history to win the title twice before turning 18-years-old. Throughout history, 10 players have won La Liga before turning 18, but only Yamal has achieved it on two occasions.
Xavi Hernández gave Yamal his shot at just 15-years-old during Barcelona's 2022-23 La Liga title-winning season. The La Masia product graduated from the academy and made his debut with the senior side in La Liga vs. Real Betis on Apr. 29, 2023. Despite playing only seven minutes, La Liga doesn't require a player to feature in a minimum number of appearances to recognize them as part of the title-winning team.
With two league titles to his name, Yamal has already equaled the number of La Liga titles Cristiano Ronaldo won during his nine seasons with Real Madrid.
Eight goals and 13 assists in La Liga this season highlights the role Yamal played in the league trophy returning to Barcelona for a 28th time in club history.