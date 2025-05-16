X Reacts to Barcelona Winning La Liga Title
Barcelona crowned a wonderful season under new manager Hansi Flick by completing the first domestic treble in club history, securing the La Liga title with a 2–0 victory in the Catalan derby vs. Espanyol.
Few expected the Catalans' to dethrone Real Madrid as league champions when the season started. Now, after a perfect record in El Clásico this season, plus a brilliant second half of the campaign where Flick's side remained undefeated with 15 wins and two draws, the La Liga title is deservedly in Barcelona's hands.
It's the 28th league title in Barcelona's illustrious history and the 12th they've won since the turn of the century—the most of any team in Spain's top-flight.
Lamine Yamal was stellar in the title-clinching victory vs. Espanyol, scoring a breathtaking goal and setting up Fermín López in stoppage time for his fellow La Masia graduate to add the exclamation point on Barça's championship.
Following the final whistle, the players celebrated on the pitch of the RCDE Stadium, but only for a moment. Espanyol turned on the sprinklers on the pitch and Flick urged his players to take the celebrations inside the dressing room.
Those celebrations are surely going to continue deep into the Catalan night and in the days that follow, culminating in Barcelona lifting the trophy in front of their home crowd after Sunday's match vs. Villarreal, the last home match Barcelona will play at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys before returning to the Camp Nou.
For now, though, Barça players, former players, fans and popular soccer figures around the world have already started the celebrations, with many taking to social media to bask in the glory of becoming La Liga champions.
Here are some of the reactions on Social Media to Barcelona's 28th La Liga title.